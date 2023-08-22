CHICAGO — The Mariners added a pair of starting pitchers to their roster before Tuesday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, but only one was with the organization on Monday.

Rookie right-hander Bryan Woo, who was announced as the starter for the game later that night against the White Sox, was reinstated from 15-day injured list as expected.

However, Seattle also announced the signing of veteran right-hander pitcher Luke Weaver to a one-year major league contract. Weaver, 30, was added to the active roster and had a locker in the visitors clubhouse.

He was designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 16, cleared waivers and was released on Aug. 18. He made 21 MLB starts this season, posting a 2-4 record with a 6.87 ERA with 34 walks and 85 strikeouts in 97 innings.

The Mariners made three corresponding roster moves to get the two pitchers on the active roster.

Right-hander Emerson Hancock was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder strain. Hancock, 24, left Sunday’s start vs. the Astros after feeling his lat tighten up after two innings of work.

With the regular season ending on Oct. 1, Hancock was unlikely to pitch again this year so transferring him to the 60-day injured list opened a 40-man spot for Weaver.

To make room on the active roster, right-handed pitchers Darren McCaughan and Eduard Bazardo were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Monday’s game.

Woo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation on Aug. 8 (retroactive to Aug. 5). He pitched six innings and allowed two runs with two walks and six strikeouts in his last start on Aug. 3 against the Angels.

In 11 starts this season, Woo has a 1-3 record with a 4.75 ERA with 17 walks and 60 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Weaver was a member of the Mariners briefly this offseason. He was previously claimed off waivers by Seattle on Oct. 26, 2022. But with a clog on the 40-man rosters, the Mariners opted not tender him an MLB contract for the 2023 season. He opted for free agency and signed with the Reds.

A former first-round pick of the Cardinals (27th overall) in the 2014 MLB draft, he’s pitched in parts of eight MLB seasons four different organizations (St. Louis, Arizona, Kansas City and Cincinnati), posting a 26-40 record with a 5.16 ERA in 102 starts and 34 relief appearances.

This story will be updated.