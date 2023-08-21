CHICAGO — The Mariners will have a return to normalcy for their infield and the top of the lineup.

As expected, shortstop J.P. Crawford was reinstated from the seven-day concussion injured list on Monday afternoon as part of a series of roster moves before the three-game series vs. the White Sox.

Infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty, who was called up when Crawford suffered the concussion, was optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma.

In another anticipated move, Seattle placed right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. Hancock felt his lat tighten up during Sunday’s outing vs. the Houston Astros and was removed from the game after just two innings.

Seattle recalled right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan to provide some innings depth for the bullpen.

Crawford, 28, suffered the concussion in a game on Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Park, colliding with third baseman Eugenio Suarez on a ground ball. He was placed on the injured list two days later.

He has been the Mariners most valuable player this season for his contributions at the plate and in the field. He has a .266/.379/.411 slash line with 26 doubles, 10 homers, 38 RBI, 63 runs scored, 68 walks and 86 strikeouts. He ranks third in the American League in on-base percentage (.379) and fourth in walks (68) this season.

Haggerty played in eight games since being recalled from Tacoma, tallying three hits in 11 at-bats with his first homer of the season.

McCaughan has made two MLB appearances this season, allowing three runs in four innings pitched with three walks and seven strikeouts. In 20 starts with Tacoma, he has a 6-6 record with a 5.99 ERA with 31 walks and 106 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

This story will be updated.