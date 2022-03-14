PEORIA, Ariz. — The hours spent trying to transact since the offseason restarted finally culminated for Jerry Dipoto on Monday afternoon as the Mariners entered the fray.
Dipoto completed a monster trade with the Reds, acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suarez in exchange for right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley, left-handed pitching prospect Brandon Williamson, who is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the organization by Baseball America and a player to be named later.
As part of the deal, the Mariners will take on Suarez’s $35 million owed in salary.
Winker was an All-Star for the Reds in 2021, posting a .305/.394/.556 slash line with 32 doubles, a triple, 24 homers and 71 RBI in 110 games.
This story will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.