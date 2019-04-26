The Mariners made the requisite roster moves for Friday night’s shortened start for Yusei Kikuchi, officially recalling top prospect Justus Sheffield from Class AAA Tacoma. To make room on the active roster, Seattle designated reliever Shawn Armstrong for assignment.

As part of a designed throwing program to control his usage and health, Kikuchi will pitch just one inning of his scheduled start vs. the Rangers and then give way to Sheffield, who was called up to “piggyback” off the start. The Mariners wanted to bring up a starter from Tacoma to pitch extended innings after Kikuchi, instead of taxing their beleaguered bullpen.

With Erik Swanson already in the rotation because of the injury to Wade LeBlanc, the obvious choice for the Mariners was Sheffield, who is expected to be inserted into the starting rotation by the end of the season. Seattle even prepared Sheffield for this cameo by having an “opener” pitch the first inning of his last scheduled start with Tacoma on Sunday before bringing him in for the second inning. He’ll be working on only three days rest though the Mariners believe his last outing of only 40-plus pitches was more like an extended bullpen.

Sheffield’s stay in the big leagues will be brief. The Mariners are expected to option him back to Tacoma after the game to make room for reliever Mike Wright, who they recently acquired from the Orioles in a trade.

Sheffield, who turns 23 in May, has made three starts and the one relief appearance for the Rainiers, posting a 0-1 record with a 3.93 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 14 walks. The walks and the lack of fastball command that have plagued him early in the season are a concern, but the Mariners also planned to use him in this situation early in the season to get a gauge on his readiness for the rotation. He was acquired from the Yankees as the centerpiece of a trade return that included Swanson and Dom Thompson-Williams for lefty James Paxton.

Sheffield made his MLB debut last September with one start and one relief appearance for the Yankees. He spent most of the 2018 season with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization, where he went 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA (25 ER, 88.0 IP) with 84 strikeouts and 36 walks in 20 games (15 starts).

The move to designate Armstrong for assignment was a product of a bullpen with minimal roster flexibility, service time and his own inconsistency following an oblique injury that he suffered just before the team went to Tokyo in March. In four appearances after coming off the injured list on April 12, he’s posted a 0-1 record with a 14.73 ERA. In 3 2/3 innings, he has three strikeouts and three walks.

With only Chasen Bradford having minor league options available in the Mariners bullpen, Seattle was expected to have to designate a reliever without options and remove him from the 40-man roster. The two candidates were Armstrong and Cory Gearrin. Since Armstrong has minimal service time and has struggled of late, there is a strong chance that he would clear waivers and accept an outright assignment to Class AAA Tacoma to receive his full MLB salary for the season. Gearrin, who has pitched well of late, has enough service time to refuse any outright assignment and become a free agent while still getting his retaining his full $1.4 million salary from the Mariners.

The Mariners informed Armstrong of the decision after Thursday night’s win over the Rangers. They have 10 days to trade, release or outright him. The waivers process can take up to 48 hours.