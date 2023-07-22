Their outfield depth already stretched thin in the wake of Jarred Kelenic’s untimely injury, the Mariners have had to reach back to Triple-A for further reinforcements.

Taylor Trammell was recalled from Tacoma before Saturday’s game against Toronto when veteran outfielder/designated hitter AJ Pollock (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

That move came two days after Kelenic, their 24-year-old left fielder, was placed on the injured list when he fractured a bone in his foot kicking a water cooler.

In Kelenic’s absence, the Mariners were planning to lean more on 35-year-old Pollock, who after a sluggish start to the season had started to make a turn in recent weeks, posting a .294 average (5-for-17) in July.

Pollock had tweaked his hamstring earlier in the week and then strained it running the bases on Friday night.

Advertising

“It’s very unfortunate,” manager Scott Servais said Saturday morning. “I thought AJ was really swinging the bat much better … and the playing time was really going to pick up for him. But now, obviously, it won’t.”

Cade Marlowe, 26, was called up from Tacoma on Thursday to take Kelenic’s roster spot. He was 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in his first two big-league appearances.

Trammell, 25, returns for his second stint in Seattle this season. In 20 games from April 30 to May 31, Trammel hit .133 (6-for-45) with three home runs and 11 RBIs. He hit a grand slam in his first plate appearance of the season at Toronto on April 30.

In 349 plate appearances over parts of three seasons with the Mariners, Trammell has a slash line of .168/.269/.370 (.638 OPS) with 15 homers, 16 doubles and 129 strikeouts.

In 45 games with Tacoma this season, he is batting .274 with 12 homers, 10 doubles and a a .924 OPS.

The Mariners are scheduled to face mostly right-handed starting pitchers over the next week, and Trammell figures to get another long look to prove he can stick at the major-league level.

Advertising

Trammell was flying back to Seattle on Saturday morning from Sacramento, where the Tacoma Rainers are playing a six-game road series.

“Everybody here loves Taylor,” Servais said. “… I think the adjustments he’s made — his swing decisions have been better. He’s handling the off-speed pitches better. But we’ll see where it goes between him and Cade Marlowe.”

Campbell recalled; Berroa optioned to Arkansas

The merry-go-round continues for the Mariners’ bullpen arms.

One day after making his major-league debut, 23-year-old right-hander Prelander Berroa was optioned back to Class AA Arkansas on Saturday.

Isaiah Campbell, 25, was recalled, two days after he was optioned.

Campbell has appeared in three games with Seattle, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings with one walk and six strikeouts since making his MLB debut on July 7 at Houston.

Berroa, one of the top young arms in the organization, made his debut Friday night vs. the Blue Jays, issuing three walks with one wild pitch and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

The Mariners have high hopes for Berroa long-term, and he’ll likely be back in the big leagues soon.