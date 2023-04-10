CHICAGO — The roster churn of rested and available relievers for the Mariners bullpen continued Monday in Chicago.

Following heavy usage in the previous three-game series in Cleveland, including Sunday’s 7-6 loss in 12 innings, the Mariners needed a fresh pitcher for their bullpen. Seattle selected the minor league contract of right-hander Jose Rodriguez and optioned right-hander J.B. Bukauskas back to Class AAA Tacoma.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Rodriguez, the Mariners designated infielder Nick Solak for assignment. He was acquired in a trade with the Reds for cash considerations.

Rodriguez, 27, made one start and one relief appearances for the Rainiers in 2023, pitching five innings with two walks and four strikeouts. He signed a minor league contract this offseason with an invite to MLB spring training. Rodriguez spent the 2022 season in the Mets organization, making 11 starts and 18 relief appearances. He posted a 2-3 record with 4.95 ERA. In 76 1/3 innings, he struck out 68 batters and walked 36.

He’s made 10 MLB appearances (nine in 2019 and one in 2020) for the Angels. In 21 1/3 innings, he has a 2.53 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 12 walks.

