With the hope that his timing issues at the plate and mistakes in the field that seemed to follow are fixed, outfielder Mallex Smith will return to his center field spot for a Mariners team that desperately needs him to be the productive player they expected when they acquired him.

Smith was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma on Thursday morning. To make room on the 25-man roster, infielder Shed Long was optioned to Tacoma after Tuesday’s game vs. Oakland.

After hitting jut .167 with a .255 on-base percentage and making some careless errors in center field, the Mariners optioned Smith to Tacoma on April 30. Smith took three days before reporting to Tacoma to travel back to his home in Florida where he worked his private hitting coach. He played in 10 games with Tacoma, hitting .333 (15 for 45) with three doubles, a homer, six RBI, three walks and seven stolen bases.

Long, 23, was recalled on May 10 when Dee Gordon and Dylan Moore both had wrist injuries. He made his major-league debut on May 11 at the Red Sox. In three games with the Mariners, he was 0 for 9 with two walks. But he’ll be back with the Mariners at some point this season. Seattle views him as part of their future everyday lineup. Prior to being called up, Long was batting .276 (34 for 123) with 25 runs scored, five doubles, four triples, five homers, 21 RBI, 14 walks and two stolen bases for the Rainiers.