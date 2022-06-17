The need is obvious. The storyline is delicious. The possibility for actual sustained success given all the variables of the situation seems questionable.

But when your offense is barely registering a pulse and scoring more than three runs in a game is a seemingly impossible quest, then you have to try to something to change the trend.

The Mariners hope that veteran outfielder Justin Upton, perhaps motivated by playing the team that released him in spring training, will provide a spark to the offense and the team over the next three days (four games) and possibly beyond.

Seattle recalled the 34-year-old outfielder from Class AAA Tacoma on Friday afternoon, optioning utility player Sam Haggerty to the Rainiers.

Upton will wear No. 8 and is expected to be in the starting lineup on Friday night against the Angels.

The Mariners signed Upton on a one-year MLB contract for the prorated league minimum on May 21.

He has spent the last three-plus weeks getting himself back into playing shape, first reporting to the team’s facility in Arizona and later joining the Rainiers.

In 12 games with Tacoma, Upton posted a .200/.289/.378 slash line with two doubles, two homers, six RBI, six walks and 18 strikeouts.

With a crowded outfield and wanting to play younger players, the Angels designated Upton for assignment on April 2.

It was a bold move considering Upton was in the final year of a five-year, $117 million contract, meaning the Angels would have to pay him $28 million this season if nobody claimed him off waivers, which predictably no team did, making him a free agent.

Upton didn’t generate much in interest via free agency and was at home working out on his own when the Mariners called and offered him an opportunity.

Upton is a four-time All-Star with those appearances not coming recently (2009, ’11, ’15, ’17) and has battled injuries and inconsistency during his time with the Angels.

In 2021, he played in 89 games, posting a .211/.296/.409 with 12 doubles, 17 homers, 41 RBI, 39 walks and 107 strikeouts. Over the last four seasons, he has a .231/.319/.436 slash line with 68 homers and 188 RBI while playing in 339 games.

