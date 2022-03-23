PEORIA, Ariz. — With the Tuesday deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures for the 2022 season, the Mariners announced they had reached agreements for contracts on seven of their 10 arbitration-eligible players.

The seven players reaching agreements were:

Diego Castillo, RHP

J.P. Crawford, INF

Dylan Moore, INF/OF

Tom Murphy, C

Paul Sewald, RHP

Drew Steckenrider, RHP

Luis Torrens, C

Of that group, the salaries of a handful of players were reported by various outlets. Crawford, who is in his second year of arbitration eligibility, will make a $4.85 million. As a player who qualified for “Super 2” status, giving him four years of arbitration eligibility instead of three, he has two more years remaining. Last season, he made $2.05 million.

Murphy is also in his second of three years of arbitration eligibility and will make $1.575 million in 2022 after making $875,000 in 2021. Sewald, who signed a minor league contract before last season and made the MLB minimum of $570,500, received a well-earned raise in his second-year of arbitration eligibility with a $1.735 million salary. Steckenrider is also in his second-year of eligibility, but his salary figures have yet to be reported.

Moore, Castillo and Torrens all enter their first year of arbitration eligibility. Moore will receive a $1.35 million salary while the salaries of Castillo and Torrens are unknown.

Before the lockout, the Mariners reached a salary agreement $1.025 million with right-hander Casey Sadler, who is in first year of arbitration eligibility.

The three players that failed to reach salary agreements with the Mariners were outfielders Mitch Haniger and Jesse Winker and infielder Adam Frazier. Haniger and Frazier are in their final year of arbitration eligibility with free agency looming after the season. Winker is in his second of three years of eligibility.

Advertising

When a player doesn’t agree to a contract before the filing deadline, they submit the salary they believe they should be paid for 2022 and the team files a salary that it believes the player should be paid.

Per reports, Haniger submitted a salary of $8 million following a season where he posted a .253/.318/.485 slash line with career highs in homers (39) and RBI (100). The Mariners filed a salary of $6.71 million.

Frazier, who the Mariners acquired in a trade from the Padres in November, filed for an $8 million salary after hitting .305 last season and making the All-Star team. The Mariners filed at $6.7 million.

Winker, who was acquired from the Reds at the start of spring training, submitted a $7 million request following his All-Star season that featured a .305/.394/.556 slash line with 32 doubles, 24 homers and 71 RBI. The Mariners filed at $5.4 million.

The Mariners are a “file and trial” team, meaning they won’t halt negotiations with these players and wait for an arbitration hearing in the next month in front of a three-person panel. They will continue to try and reach common ground with the players up until the hearing date.

The last time Mariners went to an arbitration hearing was in 2015 when they couldn’t reach an agreement with reliever Tom Wilhelmsen, who was asking for a $2.2 million salary coming off a 2014 season where he had 24 saves. The organization prevailed in the hearing and paid Wilhelmsen their original filed offer of $1.4 million.

Given that there aren’t huge discrepancies in the submitted and filed offers, it’s likely that the team will reach an agreement with the three players before going to an arbitration hearing.