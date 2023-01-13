With Friday’s deadline for Major League Baseball teams to exchange salary figures with the arbitration-eligible players on their respective rosters, the Mariners reached salary agreements with three of their six eligible players.

Reaching agreements were:

Ty France, first baseman.

Tom Murphy, catcher.

Paul Sewald, right-handed pitcher.

Per multiple reports, France, who posted a .274/.338/.436 slash line this past season while making the American League All-Star team, is in his first year of salary arbitration and agreed to a $4.1 million contract.

Sewald, who is in his second year of arb eligibility, also agreed to a $4.1 million contract. He was 5-4 with a 2.67 ERA with 20 saves in 2021.

Murphy, who missed most of last season with shoulder surgery, agreed to a $1.625 million contract.

The Mariners failed to reach agreements with three players — outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, right-handed pitcher Diego Castillo and utility player Dylan Moore.

Advertising

While the Mariners have only gone to an arbitration hearing with one player — Tom Wilhelmsen in 2015 — with Jerry Dipoto as the team’s top executive, there is a chance that they could do that with any of these three players.

Hernandez, who was acquired in this offseason in a trade from the Blue Jays, is in his third year of arbitration and is eligible for a significant salary. MLB Trade Rumors algorithm projects him at a $14.1 million salary.

Castillo, an enigmatic reliever who can be dominant and detrimental, is projected to make $2.9 million.

Moore, who underwent sports hernia surgery this offseason, is projected to make $2 million.