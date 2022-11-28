After losing right-hander Erik Swanson earlier in the offseason in a trade that netted them outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, the Mariners are trying to offset the loss by adding a veteran arm to their bullpen.

MLB sources confirmed a report from The Athletic that the Mariners had reached an agreement on a one-year free-agent contract with right-hander Trevor Gott.

An official announcement on the signing and contract details are expected to come in the next few days after Gott passes his physical.

The 30-year-old appeared in 45 games with the Brewers last season, posting a 4.14 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 12 walks in 45 2/3 innings.

Gott was arbitration-eligible this offseason was projected to make around $1.4 million. The Brewers decided to non-tender him instead, making him a free agent.

In seven MLB seasons with four different organizations, Gott has a 17-10 record with a 4.80 ERA in 191 relief appearances. He’s struck out 160 batters with 69 walks in 185 2/3 innings pitched.