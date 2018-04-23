Elias was originally signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent out of Cuba in 2011 and later traded to the Red Sox

CHICAGO — The Mariners added some left-handed pitching depth to their 40-man roster on Monday by bringing back an old friend.

The organization announced that general manager Jerry Dipoto had re-acquired Roenis Elias in a trade with the Red Sox for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Elias was placed on the 40-man roster — the Mariners have one open spot remaining with his addition — and is scheduled to report to Class AAA Tacoma.

Dipoto originally traded Elias to the Red Sox along with reliever Carson Smith on Dec. 2015 for left-handed starting pitcher Wade Miley and right-handed reliever Jonathan Aro, neither of whom are in the organization.

A one-time member of the Mariners’ starting rotation in 2014 and a starter for most of his career, the Red Sox converted the 29-year-old lefty to a reliever this season and has shown some early success in the new role. Elias was 1-0 with a save and a 1.23 ERA in four appearances with Class AAA Pawtucket this season, including nine strikeouts and two walks in 7 1/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners have a lack of left-handed pitching on the 40-man roster, particularly relievers. Besides Marc Rzepczynski and James Pazos, who are on the big league roster, Dario Alvarez is the only other lefty reliever on the 40-man roster. Alvarez has six walks and seven strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched this season.

Elias spent of the 2017 season with a right oblique strain. He started the season on the 10-day disabled list and was later transferred to the 60-day disabled list. He made a total of seven rehab starts with four affiliates and then was activated from the DL, making three more starts for Pawtucket. He posted a combined 1-6 record with a 6.96 ERA. He made one appearance for the Red Sox, pitching a 1/3 of an inning, walking batter and recording a strikeout.

Elias was originally signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent out of Cuba in 2011. After an impressive spring in 2014, he made his big league debut on April 3 vs. the A’s. He posted a 10-12 record with a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts that season. He became just the fifth left-handed rookie pitcher in club history to earn 10 wins.