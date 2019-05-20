BOX SCORE

ARLINGTON, Texas — Given the nature of the start, it seemed like Monday would offer another one of those lopsided, position-player pitches, empty-the-bullpen kind of blowouts that the Mariners have been wearing far too many times over the past few weeks.

That early indication didn’t quite become the increasingly familiar outcome, but the Mariners gave up one too many runs to have a chance at an improbable comeback victory in a 10-9 loss to the Rangers.

Tim Beckham’s first career grand slam in eighth inning off Shelby Miller, and Daniel Vogelbach’s two-run homer in the ninth made the final tally close. But the game wasn’t really close for the first seven innings. On a night when the Mariners scores nine runs, it wasn’t enough. It was another frustrating loss since the team’s magical 13-2 start, which should probably stop getting mentioned since the team is 10-25 since.

It was the 11th time this season that the Mariners have allowed double-digit runs to their opponent. It’s the fifth time in the month of May, including a 15-1 trouncing and a 14-1 drubbing in the previous two games versus the Rangers.

With wind gusts up to 30 mph swirling around Globe Life Park, the Rangers banged out 15 hits and clubbed five home runs. In five games versus the Mariners this season, Texas is hitting .327 (67 for 205) with 45 runs scored, 14 doubles and 14 homers.

The Mariners have given up 302 runs to opponents with their pitchers being charged for 257 earned runs. Both totals are the most in baseball.

Shin Soo-Choo lined the first pitch of the game into left-field for a single. The ball skipped past Domingo Santana for the Mariners’ 54th error to allow Choo to go second. The next pitch from starter Mike Leake was lined into right field by Danny Santana, allowing Choo to score from second. Two pitches, two hits, one error and a 1-0 lead for the Rangers.

With two outs, Leake walked massive slugger Joey Gallo and served up a three-run homer to Rougned Odor that smacked off the back wall of the upper deck in right field. Asdrubal Cabrera followed with a solo homer to right-center that made it 5-0.

Leake did slow down the Rangers’ bats. He worked the next two innings scoreless, despite base runners in both innings. Cabrera hit the first pitch of the fourth inning over the wall in right-center to make it 6-0 and Choo doubled home Ronald Guzman later in the inning to make it 7-0.

Down 5-0 after the first inning to any pitcher isn’t ideal, but for the Mariners it was worse since they haven’t quite solved the riddle that is lefty Mike Minor. But did at least score a run off him, which is something that hadn’t happened in Minor’s previous three outings at Globe Life Park. He came into the game having thrown 24 consecutive innings at Globe Life without allowing an earned run. That total went to 29 as Minor carved up the Mariners for the first five innings.

In the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 7-0, Mitch Haniger led off with a single. Edwin Encarnacion doubled to left-center to move Haniger to third and Ryon Healy scored Haniger with a one-out sac fly to center. The Mariners picked up another run on Tim Beckham’s soft infield single.

But the moderately narrowed gap in Texas’ lead was replenished with a two-run homer from Hunter Pence off Ryan Garton and a solo homer from Joey Gallo off Parker Markel to make it 10-2. Those late homers proved big considering the very late rally by the Mariners.