Robinson Cano gave the Mariners the lead in the eighth inning with a bases loaded, three-run double for a 6-5 win over Los Angeles.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Maybe in past seasons it would have seemed like an accomplishment. Given the failures of this franchise since its inception, there were stretches where it might have been celebrated as an achievement. There were plenty of times where the bar for success was set that low.

The few that knew of the minor milestone shrugged it off. There are no moral victories or participation trophies in professional sports. This was just another win in a season where they won’t have enough of them to achieve the one goal they had set for themselves before the season — to end a postseason drought that extends to 2001, a frustrating 17 years.

With their 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Angels on Saturday night, the Mariners won their 82nd game of the season, meaning they’ll finish the 2018 season with a winning record. It’s just the fifth time since 2003 the Mariners have finished with a winning record.

“The goal is not to settle for a winning season,” M’s manager Scott Servais said. “The goal is to get into the playoffs and extend your season.”

In the coming days they’ll be mathematically eliminated from the postseason once again. It’s a disappointing fate that they accepted a week ago. Now they are just playing out the string, trying to win games, compete like professionals and possibly improve on a win-loss record that has no meaning to them any longer.

“Nobody’s goal is just to have a winning season,” said Robinson Cano, who provided the game-winning hit. “You want to win and make it to the playoffs. I always say we aren’t here just to play for 162 games. It doesn’t mean anything because you know you are going home. In baseball, you want to keep going and play those playoff games. That’s what means a lot.”

To be fair, a winning season wasn’t necessarily expected from this team coming into the season. Question marks surrounding the starting rotation, uncertainties about the bullpen, the strength of the American League West and the consistent failures of the past lowered the expectations for the 2018 Mariners.

And for two months, they defied them, getting off to a torrid start, leading the AL West for an extended period and even building a 45-25 record on June 15. It put them 11 games up over the A’s in the second wild card. Hopes of the postseason became belief.

Then it all fell apart in an agonizing fashion. The A’s, a team with a smaller budget and fewer big name stars, raced past them. Seattle wilted in July and August. The Mariners’ offense was a tepid, misfiring mess during that slide. Over the past three games in Anaheim, it’s been quite the opposite — good at-bats, numerous base runners, timely hits and big home runs.

“We hit that bumpy road there for a while, and I wish we would have this kind of consistent offense through the second half, but we just haven’t,” Servais said.

Down 4-3 in the eighth inning, the Mariners loaded the bases against the hapless Angels bullpen. Manager Mike Scioscia called on lefty Williams Jerez to face Cano. The strategy failed when Jerez hung a slider that Cano sent screaming over the head of Mike Trout in center for a 6-4 lead.

“I didn’t know if he was going to catch it,” Cano said. “He’s a guy that you are like, ‘Please, God, no, don’t get there.’ “

The duo of Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz secured the win. Colome worked a scoreless eighth while Diaz notched his 55th save of the season despite giving up a solo homer to Justin Upton.

The Mariners got a shortened and less-than-stellar start from right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, who made it just four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout. Three of those hits were home runs.

In the first inning, Ramirez gave up a one-out double to David Fletcher and served up homer No. 34 to Mike Trout — a missile to deep left center. The Angels weren’t finished. Ramirez fell behind 3-1 to Shohei Ohtani and gutted a fastball, which was a mistake. Ohtani whacked his 20th homer of the season, sending a towering fly ball over the wall in center field for a 3-0 lead.

Ohtani’s 20th homer came in his 313th plate appearance of the season.

Justin Upton made it 4-0 in the fourth, leading off with a solo blast to deep left field.

“Erasmo didn’t have it,” Servais said. “He didn’t have his cutter, and he gave up the home runs. We thought we’d end his night a little early.”

The Mariners crawled back into it, finally getting to Angels starter Andrew Heaney in the fifth.

Veteran utility infielder Kristopher Negron, who got the start at third base with the left-handed Heaney on the mound, hit his first homer as a member of the Mariners — a solo shot into left field. Two batters later, Mitch Haniger launched a ball deep into the left field seats for a solo shot to cut the lead to 4-2. It was Haniger’s 25th homer of the season, which is second only to Nelson Cruz’s 36 on the team.

Negron made his presence felt again in the sixth inning, bouncing a chopper just out of the reach of shortstop Andrelton Simmons for an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-3.

In the key eighth inning, Negron’s hustle on a swinging third strike in the dirt gave the Mariners their first base runner of the inning.

“That was definitely a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m just trying to help out the team anyway I can.”