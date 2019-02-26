Jake Fraley and Chris Mariscal homered in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, but the Mariners couldn't get the winning across.

Mariners 4, Rangers 4 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Down 4-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, the Mariners rallied to finish with a tie. Facing Rangers right-handed reliever Phillips Valdez, Jake Fraley smashed a two-out, two-run homer to right field to cut the lead to 4-3. Chris Mariscal followed with a solo homer to left field to tie the game. But Valdez came back to strike out Dom Thompson-Williams looking to end the game.

“The young guys are taking advantage it,” manager Scott Servais said. “Every at-bat is important. Fraley has big power. He’s made some swing adjustments in his game. He’s a different player than when he came out of college.”

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Braden Bishop hit a soft groundball to to third base. He beat out the throw to first to allow a run to score.

The Rangers tied the game in the fourth inning against right-hander Cory Gearrin on a sacrifice fly to right. Texas took a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning against right-hander Chasen Bradford. Andy Ibanez and Nomar Mazara had back-to-back RBI doubles.

Player of the game

In his second start of the spring, left-hander Marco Gonzales delivered an efficient performance in condition much better than his previous outing, which was interrupted by rain. Gonzales pitched three shutout innings, allowing one hit and issuing one walk with five strikeouts.

“Right now, I feel like it’s been a good build-up process,” Gonzales said. “I feel really confident in it. Last time out, I only got to throw one inning. Today, I was hoping to get to three. That was important to me to keep the pitching down.”

Quotable

“Really outstanding out by Marco today. I thought he was really, really sharp. He didn’t have his changeup in the first couple of innings. But he found it in the third inning. Good command of his fastball and cutter, he’s moving in the right direction and getting ready to open this thing up in a couple of weeks.” — Servais

On tap

The Mariners will travel to Goodyear Ballpark to face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Right-hander Mike Leake will get the start for Seattle, while right-hander Adam Plutko will start for Cleveland. Also scheduled to pitch for the Mariners are right-handers Hunter Strickland, Brandon Brennan, Gerson Bautista, Matt Festa, Ryan Garton and lefty Matt Tenuta. First pitch set for 1:05 p.m. locally/12:05 p.m. Pacific. The game only live radio broadcast will be on mariners.com. ESPN 710 will air a replay broadcast at 7 p.m. There will be no television broadcast of the game.

Video highlights

Boxscore

