ARLINGTON, Texas — Handed another sizable deficit early Sunday, the Mariners made a valiant comeback that they, ultimately, couldn’t quite complete.

They’ll need another kind of comeback over the final week of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Rangers hit four home runs off Mariners rookie right-hander Bryan Woo, and six homers in all, to beat the Mariners 9-8 on Sunday afternoon, finishing off a three-game sweep of them and taking control of the AL West with seven regular-season games left.

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-out double off Jose Leclerc in the ninth inning, but Nathaniel Lowe made a diving stop at first base on a hard-hit grounder from Dominic Canzone for the final out.

The Mariners finished 0-6 at Globe Life Field this season.

The Mariners (84-71) fall three back of the Rangers in the AL West but remain just a half-game back in wild-card standings.

The Rangers (87-68) lead the AL West by 2.5 games over Houston (85-71) and 3 over the Mariners (84-71).

The Mariners turn home to open a three-game series against the Astros on Monday.

The Mariners, feasting on the Rangers’ beleaguered bullpen, scored three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to pull within 9-8.

Jarred Kelenic and Eugenio Suarez drove in runs in both innings, and Sam Haggerty had a key pinch-hit triple to drive in Kelenic with two outs in the sixth.

Teoscar Hernandez, Kelenic and Suarez had consecutive two-out, two-strike singles off Chris Stratton in the seventh to cut the Mariners’ deficit to 9-8.

With two outs in the eighth, J.P. Crawford off Jonathan Hernandez singled and Julio Rodriguez followed with a scorching double — 109.2 mph off the bat — to left-center. The ball ricocheted off the base off the wall and kicked clearly to left fielder Evan Carter

Marcus Semien hit a leadoff homer off Woo, who returned to the site of his MLB debut hoping for a much different outcome three and a half months later.

It didn’t happen for him.

AL West standings AL wild-card standings Top three wild-card teams make playoffs / *Texas owns tiebreaker over Seattle Mariners’ playoff odds (via Fangraphs) To make playoffs: 49.7%

To win division: 15.5%

Games remaining: 8 More

With two outs in the third, Corey Seager jumped on a first-pitch slider that Woo hung over the middle of the plate and sent it out to right field, a two-run shot that gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead.

Adolis Garcia hit a leadoff homer in the fourth inning, and three batters later Leody Taveras added a two-run blast to chase Woo.

Woo’s final line: 3 1/3 innings, five hits, six runs, two walks, six strikeouts.

Semien hit his second homer of the game later in the fourth off Mariners reliever Gabe Speier. The ball deflected off Julio Rodriguez’s glove just in front of the wall in center field and bounced over for a homer.

Eduard Bazardo allowed a two-run homer to Texas rookie Evan Carter with two outs in the sixth. That extended the Rangers’ lead to 9-5.

Teoscar Hernandez and J.P. Crawford each hit solo homers for the Mariners.

