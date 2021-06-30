With one of the top farm systems in minor league baseball, the Mariners had their three top prospects selected to participate in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, the annual kickoff to All-Star Game festivities.

The rosters for the seven-inning game, which will be played on Sunday, July 11, at Coors Field in Denver, were announced Wednesday morning on MLB Network.

Outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez and right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock — all obvious choices — were named to the American League roster.

Major League Baseball working with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 major league teams, selected the 25 players currently on each team. Each MLB team is represented and players from all player development leagues were eligible to be selected.

Kelenic and Rodriguez are rated as the No. 4 and No. 5 prospects in baseball in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, while Rodriguez was ranked No. 3 and Kelenic No. 4 in Baseball America’s Top 100.

This will be Kelenic’s second time playing in the Futures Game. He was selected for the 2019 game in his first season with the Mariners following the big offseason trade with the Mets.

Kelenic, who turns 22 on July 16, obviously would’ve preferred to still be playing with the Mariners instead, having made his MLB debut on May 13. But after posting a .096/.185/.193 slash line with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI in 23 games, including a brutal 0-for-39 stretch, he was optioned to back to Class AAA Tacoma. Since being sent down, Kelenic has a .288/.372/.603 slash line with three doubles, a triple, six homers, 18 RBI, 10 walks, 14 strikeouts and four stolen bases in 18 games and 86 plate appearances.

After helping the Dominican Republic earn a berth in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Rodriguez, 20, was promoted to Class AA Arkansas on Monday. He made his debut Tuesday night, collecting an infield single and an RBI double for the Travelers in five plate appearances.

In 28 games with the Everett AquaSox, Rodriguez posted a .325/.410/.581 slash line in 134 plate appearances with eight doubles, two triples, six homers, 21 RBI, five stolen bases, 14 walks and 29 strikeouts.

Hancock was taken with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2020 draft out of the University of Georgia and is one of 29 first-round picks playing in the game. He is ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 49 by Baseball America.

After being drafted, Hancock, 22, spent the 2020 season working out at the Mariners’ alternate training site. He made his professional debut for High-A Everett this season. In seven starts for the Aqua Sox, he’s posted a 2-0 record with a 2.42 ERA. In 26 innings pitched, he’s struck out 25 batters with 11 walks while allowing 16 hits.

The game will be televised on MLB Network and streamed live on MLB TV. First pitch is set for noon PT.