For two days, they got to live a dream that is achingly close to becoming a reality.

And that was the point of the prospects’ invitations to major-league spring training this year and the purpose of them being in Seattle for the two exhibition games vs. the Padres instead of the backfields of the team’s complex in Arizona with the rest of the Mariners’ farmhands. It’s part of their development.

“It’s a really good experience for them, a chance to get a few at-bats here at the ballpark,” manager Scott Servais said. “I don’t know how comfortable they’re going to get, but just to say they’ve been there and done it and stood in the batter’s box or on the mound here I think is important. I’d have loved to have that opportunity as a young player. I wasn’t afforded it. My first time at home plate in a big league park was my first at-bat. It’s good. It’s good for everybody involved.”

Prospects on the 40-man roster, such as J.P. Crawford and Shed Long, couldn’t make the trip. An injury to them during an exhibition game would force them to be placed on the MLB injured list and affect service time and minor-league options.

Near the back wall of the Mariners clubhouse, three of their better prospects — Jake Fraley, Evan White and Kyle Lewis — sat together in front of lockers that could be theirs in a year or two.

On Wednesday, they’ll fly back to Peoria, Ariz., and rejoin the rest of the Mariners’ minor-leaguers slated to start their season at various affiliates. That trio is headed to Class AA Arkansas, where they will join right-hander Justin Dunn and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams on a loaded Texas League team.

But they were enjoying the brief sojourn into big-league life. The invite to MLB spring training was good, but this was even better.

“It’s a motivating factor,” Fraley said. “It gets you fired up. I think more for us, the young guys, it gives us a feel of where everything is and how everything feels, like being out on the field. So when we do get that opportunity to come up here for the first time, it’s not foreign to us. It’s just huge for us to get it under our belts so when we get up here we are as comfortable as we can be.”

For Lewis and White, they’ve been to the park before on a couple of different occasions. As first-round picks, they both got to work out on the field with the Mariners after they signed their contracts.

But this was a little different.

“It’s something we’ve all talked about — how cool this is,” White said. “We are using it as motivation to get up here and stay up here. We are trying to have fun with it.”

Said Lewis: “Just being around these guys that are on the team, being on the same field and the same proximity as them is huge for me.”

Servais wants it to serve as a motivating factor, showing them how close they are to making it.

“I hope so,” he said. “I think they were there. They get a feel for not just the field, but the clubhouse and training room, here’s the weight room, this is Jeremy the cook, this is kind of the whole thing you get at the big-league level. So when you’re sitting on a bus somewhere in Double A, it should help.”

As part of this step-back plan, there is a focus on young players who are expected to be key contributors in the coming years. Most of them will start the season in the minor leagues, but the Mariners wanted this spring training to serve as part of their development to be ready by next season or the year after.

“There’s a long list of guys that have really shown well and shown they’re ready,” Servais said. “They’re very close to being ready to contribute at this level. They still have some stuff to tighten up in their game at the minor league level, but when they get here I think I’ll have a pretty good feel not just for what their skill set is, because that’s going to continue to improve, but more importantly the makeup of the player and how they’re wired. Some guys are more open and outgoing, some are more reserved. So knowing the personalities is a big part of it for me. I’ve enjoyed getting to see those guys develop and come along this spring.”

Also …

• Kyle Seager is back with the team in Seattle after undergoing surgery on his left hand in spring training. He’s wearing a black guard on the hand. He said the surgery went well and he is already into the rehab process. As for a timetable to return, he hasn’t heard a projected return date.

• The Red Sox have only announced Chis Sale as their opening day starter. The remainder of their pitching probables for the three games after opening day have yet to be determined. The Mariners coaching staff is expecting to see right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on Friday and right-hander Rick Porcello on Saturday.

• Veteran utility player Eric Young Jr. sent out a statement on social media — Twitter and Instagram — that he has signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners. He’s in Peoria at the team complex, presumably to take his physical and begin working out. He’ll likely be headed to Class AAA Tacoma.