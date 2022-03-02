PEORIA, Ariz. — For one impressive half inning — the top of the first to be exact — the Mariners’ vaunted farm system offered a glimpse of the talent that has evaluators rating it as one of the best in baseball.

Unfortunately, the lack of rules or guidelines set as a whole by Major League Baseball, which is dealing with other issues besides access to minor league minicamps in Arizona, and a decision made by the Padres staff, limited the viewing of further baseball action.

“No more baseball for you.”

On a perfect Wednesday afternoon with temps in the mid-80s and just a touch of wind to cool sweat on your skin, there was a baseball game being played at the Peoria Sports Complex.

No, it wasn’t the once-scheduled Cactus League game between the Mariners and Giants, which would have drawn a big crowd, including a large number of San Francisco fans.

But that game, like the previous four scheduled Mariners spring training games and the next five games, if not more, were canceled by MLB with no collective bargaining agreement and the current lockout remaining in place.

Instead, the action was on practice field No. 2 on the Padres side of the complex in an intra-complex scrimmage between the two organizations, something not uncommon this time of year.

A game! An actual baseball game with umpires and everything, except, well, fans or MLB players.

With the baseball world still reeling and seething over the failure to reach a new CBA and Tuesday’s announcement that the first two series of the 2022 regular season have been canceled, the scrimmage represented something to enjoy. It drew president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, assistant GM Justin Hollander, manager Scott Servais, most of the Mariners’ major league coaching staff and several members of the analytics team over to the other side of the Peoria complex to watch something other than workouts.

Their journey was rewarded immediately in that top of the first.

Facing left-hander Daniel Camarena, who spent most of last season at the Padres affiliate in Triple-A El Paso (6-7 record with a 4.75 ERA in 22 appearances) and re-signed with the Padres on a minor league contract this offseason, left-handed hitter Zach DeLoach led off for Seattle.

Down two strikes in the count, DeLoach crushed a mistake from Camarena, sending a towering blast over to right field that landed some 30 feet behind the fence.

Selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Texas A&M, the Mariners loved DeLoach’s mature approach and discerning eye at the plate as well as his bat-to-ball skills with power potential. He spent the 2020 season at the team’s alternate training site in Tacoma working out.

DeLoach started his first professional season with High-A Everett in 2021, posting a .313/.400/.530 slash line with 23 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 37 RBI, 32 walks and 63 strikeouts in 58 games. He was promoted to Class AA Arkansas on July 20, along with several of his Aqua Sox teammates. DeLoach appeared in 49 games, posting a .227/.338/.384 slash line with 10 doubles, two triples, five homers, 22 RBI, 28 walks, 58 strikeouts.

MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 6 prospect in the organization.

DeLoach was still being congratulated by coaches and teammates in the dugout when Noelvi Marte stepped to the plate and ambushed the first pitch he saw from Camarena.

The result was a screaming line drive to left field that cleared the fence and seemed to keep going out of sight.

The sound off the bat and the vapor trail of trajectory drew oohs and comments, including “Get you some!” from the Mariners dugout, and grins from Dipoto and Servais.

This is Noelvi Marte with a laser over the wall in left field in a scrimmage vs the Padres pic.twitter.com/pJOlqSmfE6 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 2, 2022

Marte is the most touted position-player prospect in the organization not named Julio Rodriguez. He is ranked in the top 20 of all baseball prospects by multiple outlets.

After spending the 2020 season at the alternate training site as an 18-year-old, Marte was one of the youngest players in the Low-A West league in 2021. As the starting shortstop for the Modesto Nuts, he posted a .271/.368/.463 slash line with 24 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, 69 RBI, 23 stolen bases, 58 walks and 106 strikeouts in 99 games and 478 plate appearances.

The Mariners promoted him to High-A Everett, where he’ll likely he start the 2022 season, for the final eight games of the season. He had nine hits those games, including four doubles. Marte also played in six games of the Dominican Winter League.

When former Mariners scouting director Tim Kissner signed Marte as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, he was listed at 6-1, 181 pounds. He now looks closer to 6-3 with most of it being legs and over 200 pounds with most of that being shoulders and chest, which is why many scouts feel he’ll be moved from shortstop to third base.

Over the past four days, Marte does at least one thing gasp-worthy during workouts — twice leading to Mike Cameron blurting out complimentary obscenities and calling him “superstar.”

Rodriguez received the same treatment from Cameron in recent spring trainings.

With Rodriguez and top pitching prospect George Kirby likely off-limits to opposing teams, Marte is certain to be asked for in any trade that the Mariners might make to acquire a high-level MLB player.

That was the end of the scoring in the inning. Catcher Harry Ford, the Mariners first-round pick in 2021, batted third and hit a hard ground ball to third base for an out. Cade Marlowe followed with a single up the middle, but Camarena struck out Jake Scheiner looking and got Kaden Polcovich to ground out to end the inning.

With the Mariners ready to take the field for the bottom half, an apologetic Padres coach informed the media watching that the facility was closed to all non-team employees, including scouts and media. This isn’t standard for all spring training facilities with some completely open to media and scouts.

As for fans getting a chance to roam the back fields to watch the only players in spring training camps, they remain locked out. There is some thought that when minor league spring training officially starts on March 4-5 that teams may open up complexes and also allow fans to watch minor league spring training games. It’s something that hasn’t happened since the sport was shut down during March 2020 because of COVID-19.

Until then, we are limited to that magical top of the first inning of an intra-complex scrimmage with the back-to-back homers from Zach DeLoach and Noelvi Marte.