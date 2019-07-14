ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mariners manager Scott Servais nods his head at the suggested premise.

With the injury to Felix Hernandez and multiple injuries to relievers, top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield should’ve probably been pitching for the Mariners for the past month, gaining valuable innings and experience to entrench himself in the big-league rotation for the foreseeable future.

Instead, Sheffield was making his sixth start with Class AA Arkansas on Sunday evening. The young left-hander continued his resurgence with the Travelers after being demoted from Class AAA Tacoma. Sheffield pitched six innings Sunday in Springfield, Mo., allowing two earned runs on seven singles with a walk and six strikeouts.

In his past five starts with Arkansas, Sheffield has pitched six innings or more. In 39 innings, he’s allowed just seven earned runs for a 1.62 ERA. It’s much different from the 6.87 ERA he’d posted with the Rainiers in 12 starts and one relief appearance.

What’s the difference?

“Two things from what I’ve been told,” Servais said. “He’s with a group of guys that he’s really meshed well with. He’s very tight with Justin Dunn. It’s a good environment. It’s a much more pitcher friendly environment in Arkansas than compared to the PCL (Pacific Coast League).”

And the second?

“His stuff is as good or better than anything we saw in spring training in the reports I’ve got,” Servais said. “His fastball is up to 95 to 96 mph with his slider and the changeup. From a comfort standpoint, the environment and the players he’s playing with — a lot of them are the same age as he is. The biggest thing was getting him some confidence again, getting him going and letting the confidence come out. And that’s what is happening.”

Sheffield was the key piece of the three-player return in the trade that sent lefty James Paxton to the Yankees. After being acquired, Sheffield immediately vaulted to the top of the Mariners’ prospect list. After a strong spring training, he struggled with Tacoma, walking too many hitters and showing little pitch efficiency.

Knowing it was diminishing returns every time he stepped to the mound, the Mariners finally moved him down to Arkansas.

“It was absolutely the right move,” Servais said. “Those moves are always hard when you have to send a player down a level. But he’s responded in the right way. His attitude has been awesome. He’s really jelled with the group and he’s having fun playing baseball again.”

Sheffield and the Mariners expected him to be in the big leagues by midseason. And that was a problem. They are hoping this was just a minor detour.

“Sometimes you can be too close and you are trying too hard to get there,” Servais said. “When you take that step back and you aren’t as close right now, you just relax and play. It’s a learning process and hopefully he’s learning a lot so when he takes the next step, whether it’s back to Tacoma or he comes directly here, he knows this is what I do and this is who I am, and he gets the ball rolling.”

