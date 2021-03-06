PEORIA, Ariz. – It appears now that general manager Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners will avoid making the highly scrutinized decision of whether to put Jarred Kelenic on the opening day roster for the 2021 season.

On Saturday, the team released a medical update announcing that Kelenic, the No. 4 overall prospect in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects, underwent an MRI earlier in the morning and it revealed a strain to the adductor muscle in his left knee.

“While disappointed that Jarred will be sidelined, we are relieved that the long-term outlook is positive,” Dipoto said in the press release. “We all look forward to seeing him back on the field in the near future.”

The Mariners did not announce the severity of the strain. Though it was later confirmed that he suffered a Grade II strain, which sit in the middle of the I-III strain severity measures. Most medical websites list a Grade II strain as a 3-6 week recovery.

In a message, Kelenic said he’ll be back in a week.

Kelenic suffered the injury in his first at-bat of Friday’s game vs. the White Sox at Camelback Ranch. He hit a rocket one-hop groundball to the right side of the field that was mishandled, but as he exploded out of the batter’s box to spring to first, he felt a tweak in his knee.

After beating the throw, Kelenic stood behind the base and appeared to be in discomfort. Head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson and manager Scott Servais immediately went to check on the prized prospect. After a lengthy conversation and Kelenic testing the knee with some running, Servais didn’t want to take any chances, wanting to remove Kelenic from the game. But the young outfielder lobbied to stay in the game and get one more at-bat, which Torgerson deemed acceptable.

Kelenic played two more innings in right field and made one more at-bat, flying out to center.

He met with the team’s medical staff on Saturday morning and the Mariners decided to have him undergo the MRI out of precaution.

Even if Kelenic were to return 100 percent as early as three weeks, and it would be unwise for him or the Mariners to rush him back and risk further injury to the area, there simply wouldn’t be enough time and games to push for an opening day roster.

This also solves the service-time manipulation debate that has raged since summer camp of last season when the Mariners opted not to put Kelenic on the opening day roster or call him up at any point during the shortened 60-game season.

With the agreement between MLB and the MLB Players association giving a full year of service time despite only 60 games, Kelenic would have earned three days of service time for every one day of that shortened season. From a financial standpoint and the Mariners rebuilding plan, putting Kelenic on the 2020 opening day roster would’ve accelerated his free agency year to 2025.

By not putting him on the opening day roster and not calling him up, they pushed his free agency back at least another year. Kelenic and his representatives felt he should’ve been called up.

He and his representatives said he was told in a meeting at the end of summer camp that he would not be called up under any circumstances in 2020.

Former Mariners CEO Kevin Mather, in his how now infamous Zoom meeting with the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club, admitted as much in his comments talking about the top prospects being stuck at the alternate training site in Tacoma last season. He also admitted as much in off-the-record conversations about Kelenic and his service time.

“The risk was, if our major league team had had a COVID outbreak, or injuries, and we had to call people up from the taxi squad, we were a little short on players because there was no chance you were going to see these young players at T-Mobile Park,” he said. “We weren’t going to put them on the 40-man roster. We weren’t going to start the service time clock. There were all kinds of reasons that, if we would have had an injury problem or a COVID outbreak, you might’ve seen my big tummy out there in left field. You would not have seen our young players, our prospects, playing at T-Mobile Park. The risk paid off.”

Kelenic’s agent Brodie Scoffield told USA Today that the Mariners offered a quid pro quo situation to make his MLB debut in 2020 when they offered him a long-term MLB contract in January to buy out his arbitration and early years of free agency.

“It was communicated to Jarred that had he signed that contract, he would have debuted last year,” Scoffield said in the story. “It was made crystal clear to Jarred — then and now — that his decision not to call him up is based on service time.

“There’s no question that if he signed that contract, he would have been in the big leagues.”

Kelenic also verified the Scoffield’s assertions: “It wasn’t just communicated one time to me. It was told to me several times. That’s the God’s honest truth. It got old.”

Dipoto has disputed those sentiments on multiple occasions. Saying that Kelenic was only guaranteed a spot on the 40-man roster, which is a requirement of a MLB contract.