With the Class AA Arkansas Travelers having locked up the first-half Texas League title and very little left for him to prove at that level, the Mariners promoted outfield prospect Jake Fraley to Class AAA Tacoma on Thursday.

Fraley flew from Corpus Christi, Texas, to SeaTac and was expected to be in uniform for the Rainiers game at Cheney Stadium on Thursday night.

It’s an earned promotion. He put up gaudy numbers with the Travelers in his first season at the Class AA level. In 61 games, he posted a .313/.386/.539 slash line with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He has hits in 44 of those 61 games played. He started games at all three outfield spots and has shown a mature approach to his daily routine.

“Jake has a very advanced knowledge of how to prepare himself to compete every night,” said Andy McKay, the Mariners director of player development. “He commits to his approach and rarely deviates from it. He understands how he can contribute to winning the ballgame and plays hard every night.”

Acquired from the Rays this offseason along with fellow outfielder Mallex Smith in the trade that sent catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to Tampa, Fraley impressed the Mariners this spring with versatility, his approach at the plate, some unexpected power and his in-game intensity.

Rated as the No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline and the No. 15 prospect by Baseball America in the Mariners’ organization, he’d never played above the High A level before reporting to a loaded Arkansas team that features fellow prospects Evan White, Kyle Lewis, Dom Thompson-Williams and Justin Dunn. Fraley played himself into a promotion before any of them.

If he can produce at a similar level with the Rainiers, it’s not impossible to think he might join the Mariners as a September call-up, if not before. Seattle is currently without outfielders Mitch Haniger (testicle rupture) and Braden Bishop (lacerated spleen).

Manager Scott Servais said before Thursday’s game that Haniger, who is doing very light workouts, may not return till after the All-Star break. Bishop has yet to be cleared by doctors to do any physical activity. His timeline for a return is unknown at this point.

The Mariners are currently carrying just three full-time outfielders — Smith, Domingo Santana and Mac Williamson, who was signed recently.

As part of the roster moves, outfielder Luis Liberato was promoted from High A Modesto to Arkansas. Liberato had a .283/.360/.440 line with five doubles, seven homers and 29 RBI in 44 games for the Nuts.

So who could be the next player of the prospect core at Arkansas to be promoted?

It could be White, who is on a hitting tear of late with the Travelers. With Ryon Healy out with back issues and Austin Nola called up to the Mariners, there is an opening in Tacoma at first base. White is slashing .288/.356/.467 with five doubles, two triples, eight homers and 24 RBI in 47 games.

Dunn is also a candidate to be promoted. He is 5-3 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts for the Travelers. In 65 innings pitched, he’s struck out 81 batters with just 20 walks. Though the Mariners may want to avoid sending him to the Pacific Coast League because of the juiced baseball and the launching pad ballparks.