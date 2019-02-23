Bohringer moves up from a special assistant to the GM position to replace Jeff Kingston, who left for the Dodgers.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Mariners stayed in-house to fill their vacant front-office position. The organization announced on Saturday that Joe Bohringer has been promoted to assistant general manager, replacing Jeff Kingston, who took a similar role with the Los Angeles Dodgers

“This is a well-deserved opportunity for Joe, who has been a key part of our group since 2015.” General manager Jerry Dipoto said. “He has extensive experience in nearly all facets of baseball operations, adeptly balancing the management of information with the continued professional development of our people.”

Bohringer has been with the Mariners since 2015, working as a special assistant to Dipoto.

“The game is really trying to pull a lot of different things together,” Bohringer said. “I’ve been really fortunate having worked in scouting and player development and also having a chance to interact with coaches, players, trainers, front office executives. I think the entire industry is trying to work toward tying information together and making it practical on the field. This is just a fit where they’ve asked me coordinate things and pull things together.”

Per the press release, Bohringer’s responsibilities will follow what Kingston had done previously. He will “oversee the Mariners analytics departments and staff, the area of new player development technologies and the researching and vetting of other new technologies in the baseball operations department.” He will also be in charge of athlete management and research & development. And if that wasn’t enough, he’ll be “the primary liaison from the front office to all medical Doctors, specialists and consultants.”

“As a special assistant, I was doing some of this stuff anyway,” he said. “This is just a little more formalized and structured based on the way the game is going.”

His experience in the organization and familiarity with it made him the logical choice to replace Kingston.

“It’s a big part of what appeals to me,” he said. “We aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel here. There’s a lot of good people that have been here a long time that understand how things work. I was already in a position to where I was communicating with a lot of people anyway. This is just making people more aware of trying to make sure that we are speaking with one voice, particularly in regard to what we are trying to do with players.”

Bohringer is going into his 30th season of professional baseball. He came to the Mariners after working for four years (2012-2015) with the Cubs as their director of professional scouting. He worked as a pro scout in with the Diamondbacks from 2006-2011 where he worked with Dipoto and Tom Allison, the Mariners’ vice president of scouting. He served as an area scouting supervisor for the Mariners from 2002-2006, first in California and then in the upper Midwest. Before joining the scouting ranks, Bohringer worked as senior manager of player development with the Dodgers from 1998-2001.

He’s a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, earning a business degree.

Bohringer joins Justin Hollander, who was promoted to assistant general manager in November.