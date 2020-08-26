The Seattle Mariners continue to put the fight for social justice in this country as a priority of the team’s goals in the 2020 season.

Per multiple sources, the Mariners have decided to postpone Wednesday night’s game in San Diego in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Per reports from people at the stadium, Mariners manager Scott Servais sought out Padres manager Jayce Tingler for a conversation while the Padres were taking batting practice around 4:45 p.m. A group of team leaders for each team later met around 5 p.m. just after the Padres were finishing batting practice. Mariners veterans Dee Gordon, Kyle Seager and Marco Gonzales met with Tommy Pham, Austin Hedges and Manny Machado on the field to discuss the situation.

Gordon later released a statement on his Twitter account:

“There are serious issues in this country. For me, and for many of my teammates, the injustices, violence, death and systemic racism is deeply personal. This is impacting not only my community, but very directly my family and friends. Our team voted unanimously not to play tonight

Instead of watching us, we hope people will focus on the things more important than sports that are happening. — Dee Strange-Gordon”

The Mariners decision came after Wednesday’s NBA and WNBA games were called off due to similar protests. The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to protest playing Wednesday.

Advertising

The Mariners later released a statement supporting the decision made by the players:

“The Seattle Mariners respect the team’s decision to not play tonight’s game. The Seattle Mariners stand with our players as they speak out with their words and actions against social injustice.”

The Padres later released a statement that read:

“We understand the Mariners decision to postpone tonight’s game and we support the players’ efforts to use their platform to bring awareness to the very serious issue of racial injustice impacting our country today.”

The Brewers and Reds were the first MLB teams to vote to postpone their game at Miller Park in Milwaukee earlier in the afternoon, while multiple players from teams around have opted not to play Wednesday night in a form of protest.

The Mariners have eight Black players on their active roster and 11 on their 40-man roster, more than any other team in baseball. Since the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that followed, those Mariners players, led by Gordon, have been vocal on social media and in interviews about their beliefs for the need for change and using their platform as professional athletes to do so.

On opening day, every player on the Mariners and all the coaches wore Black Lives Matter shirts during pregame warmups and several players held up their right fist during the playing of the national anthem.

Servais has embraced their commitment to this cause and has asked for them to speak to teammates about the situation and their personal experiences. He also gave the players their choice about any protests that the might choose to make on opening day and moving forward through the season. Gordon has opted to remain in the clubhouse during the playing of the national anthem after being present on opening day.

When the news of the Blake shooting first broke and the graphic video that followed, showing him being shot in the back approximately seven times, social media was flooded by athletes speaking out. The Mariners were part of that group.

Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/Rhs0hbLVMN — Shed Long Jr. (@SLONG895) August 26, 2020

This is bigger than any sport. Period. The trauma is deeply rooted. As a white man, I will stand right along side Dee, Shed, Taijuan, Shef, Dunn, JP, CJ, KLew, Mallex, Fletch, Art. https://t.co/G8jlDKOVGd — Braden Bishop (@bradenbishop7) August 26, 2020

I love every single one of my guys, so proud to be apart of this group! @Mariners — Justus Sheffield (@Topsheff42) August 27, 2020