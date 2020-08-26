The Seattle Mariners continue to put the fight for social justice in this country as a priority of the team’s goals in the 2020 season.

Per multiple sources, the Mariners have decided to postpone Wednesday night’s game in San Diego in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Per reports from people at the stadium, Mariners manager Scott Servais sought out Padres manager Jayce Tingler for a conversation while the Padres were taking batting practice around 4:45 p.m. A group of team leaders for each team later met around 5 p.m. just after the Padres were finishing batting practice. Mariners veterans Dee Gordon, Kyle Seager and Marco Gonzales met with Tommy Pham, Austin Hedges and Manny Machado on the field to discuss the situation.

Gordon later released a statement on his Twitter account:

“There are serious issues in this country. For me, and for many of my teammates, the injustices, violence, death and systemic racism is deeply personal. This is impacting not only my community, but very directly my family and friends. Our team voted unanimously not to play tonight

Instead of watching us, we hope people will focus on the things more important than sports that are happening. — Dee Strange-Gordon”

The Mariners decision came after Wednesday’s NBA and WNBA games were called off due to similar protests. The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to protest playing Wednesday.

The Brewers and Reds were the first MLB teams to vote to postpone their game at Miller Park in Milwaukee earlier in the afternoon, while multiple players from teams around have opted not to play Wednesday night in a form of protest.

The Mariners have eight Black players on their active roster and 11 on their 40-man roster, more than any other team in baseball. Since the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that followed, those Mariners players, led by Gordon, have been vocal on social media and in interviews about their beliefs for the need for change and using their platform as professional athletes to do so.

Mariners manager Scott Servais has embraced their commitment to this cause and has asked for them to speak to teammates about the situation and their personal experiences.

On opening day, every player on the Mariners and all the coaches wore Black Lives Matter shirts during pregame warmups and several players held up their right fist during the playing of the national anthem.