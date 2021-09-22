OAKLAND, Calif. — They’ve been in must-win mode since embarking on this final road trip. If their improbable dream of the postseason is to be realized, the Mariners best way to overcome the long odds against them is to win every game and then let the rest sort itself out.

When they walked on the pristine playing surface of the otherwise decrepit Oakland Coliseum, facing another team still holding postseason hopes, the Mariners understood that a win Wednesday night was imperative to move the closer than just hope.

With the Blue Jays losing to the Rays earlier in the day, both the A’s and Mariners knew they could trim Toronto’s lead ahead of them to two games and move a game ahead of each other in the wild card standings.

Perhaps in past years that sort of pregame knowledge would’ve been detrimental to their chances, but this group of Mariners that “competes their asses off” embraced the situation, riding the strong starting pitching of Chris Flexen and just enough run support led by Kyle Seager to pick up a 4-1 victory.

The Mariners (83-69) now sit 2.5 games back of the Yankees, who moved into the second wild-card spot with a 7-3 win over the Rangers. Toronto (85-67) sits two ahead of Seattle while Oakland (82-70) drops a game back.

While the focus is on the postseason, that the win came against A’s left-hander Cole Irvin made it just a little sweeter.

After Irvin lamented giving up 10 hits to a team like the Mariners in their first meeting this season, Seattle has taken great pride in pasting his pitches in the games that followed.

Seager started off the fourth inning with a solo homer to deep center to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. It was his 35th homer of the season and also gave him a career-high 100 RBI on the season. He is ninth player in team history to tally 35 homers and 100 RBI in a season. The last to do it was Nelson Cruz in 2016 and 2017.

Seattle tacked on another run on a Tom Murphy RBI single later in the inning. Ty France made it 3-0 with a solo homer off Irvin to start the fifth.

In a season where’s he’s proven to be the Mariners’ most consistent starting pitcher and perhaps the steal of last offseason’s free-agent class, Flexen added yet another strong outing to his portfolio.

Making his 29th start of the season, the lanky right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts to improve to 13-6 and lower his ERA to 3.56 on the season. It was his eighth start of seven-plus innings pitched and one run or fewer allowed.

Seattle is 20-9 in games started by Flexen this season.

The one run allowed came in the fifth inning with the Mariners having already provided that 3-0 lead. After falling behind 2-0 to Matt Chapman, Flexen battled back to even the count at 2-2. After failing to get a swing and miss on a low fastball, Flexen left a fastball in the heart of the plate that Chapman crushed over the wall in deep center.

After retiring the next three hitters, the ever-intense Flexen cursed himself for the mistake during his entire walk from the mound to the dugout.

