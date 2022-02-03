Editor’s note: With MLB shut down because of the lockout, The Seattle Times is doing a position-by-position assessment of the Mariners organization entering a 2022 season filled with expectations of success.

When Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto somehow managed to do the impossible back on Dec. 3, 2018, the future success and production of the second base position was hardly a concern.

Thanks to a somewhat serendipitous string of events — young closer Edwin Diaz maximizing his value with a 57-save season in 2018 that he could never replicate, Mariners’ ownership finally agreeing to a rebuild plan and Creative Artists Agency’s Brodie Van Wagenen being hired as the general manager of the New York Mets — Dipoto was able to unload aging second baseman Robinson Cano and most of $120 million left in the final five years of his bloated 10-year, $240 million contract.

Using Van Wagenen’s familiarity and trust as Cano’s former agent, understanding the expectations surrounding a new GM in New York and the need to make a splashy move immediately and capitalizing on Diaz’s record-setting success, Dipoto was able to remove a player thought previously thought to be untradable due to his age (36 at the time), a previous PED suspension and contract.

That he was also able to get two prized prospects — outfielder Jarred Kelenic and right-hander Justin Dunn — made it that much better.

Since that trade, the Mariners have yet to find a player capable of being the everyday starter at the position.

In 2018, while playing in only 80 games due to an 80-game suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Drug policy, Cano produced a 2.9 FanGraphs WAR and a 2.5 WAR in games played at second base. With others filling in for Cano, most notably Dee Gordon, the Mariners got a combined 2.3 WAR from the position that season.

Since then, the Mariners have yet to produce get more than 1.0 combined WAR from the position:

2021 : 0.5 WAR (27th in MLB)

: 0.5 WAR (27th in MLB) 2020 : 0.0 WAR (23rd in MLB)

: 0.0 WAR (23rd in MLB) 2019: 0.9 WAR (21st in MLB)

The curse of Cano?

Not quite.

It’s more like a lack of investment or prioritization of the position. To be fair, the Mariners were in the midst of a rebuild where they were trying to get younger and gain MLB experience.

In 2019, they had a logical replacement in Dee Gordon, who they hoped would play well enough to trade him. Injuries torpedoed those hopes.

In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Mariners gave rookie Shed Long Jr. the starting job after a strong finish to the 2019 season. But a lingering shin injury suffered in spring training and some early struggles at the plate scrapped that plan.

In 2021, after Mariners’ ownership wouldn’t allow Dipoto to stretch their budget to sign free agent second basemen Kolton Wong and Tommy LaStella, Seattle decided to try Dylan Moore, who played well at second base after Long lost the job, as the everyday starting job.

Moore struggled, posting a .185/.272/.361 slash line in his first 78 games, losing the job when Abraham Toro was acquired from the Astros at the deadline.

So with the Mariners shifting into a win-now mode and expectations to contend in 2022 will they now finally invest in the position?

Well, they already have invested in upgrading the position by acquiring Adam Frazier from the Padres in a trade before the MLB lockout and offseason transaction freeze.

Frazier, who turned 30 on Dec. 14, is coming off his best season in the big leagues. He posted a .305/.368/.411 slash line with 36 doubles, five triples, five homers, 43 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 48 walks, 69 strikeouts and a 4.0 FanGraphs WAR in 155 games between the Pirates and Padres.

Of games played at second base, Frazier’s 3.4 WAR was sixth highest in all of MLB.

Dipoto tried to trade for Frazier last season to address the need at second base but was outbid by the Padres. But with San Diego facing 26-man and 40-man roster crowding this offseason, Dipoto picked up Frazier for a pair of minor leaguers.

“We thought we were at the goal line to acquire Adam at the trade deadline last year; obviously, we missed out,” Dipoto said on Nov. 27. “We stayed in touch with the Padres as we headed into the offseason, knowing that they had a pretty robust roster.”

Frazier’s status as the starting second baseman is far from guaranteed.

When the MLB lockout ends and baseball’s offseason resumes, the Mariners are expected to be aggressive in landing at least one if not two impact hitters to fill out the roster. It’s very likely that one or both of those hitters play in the infield. Seattle was in discussions with free agent third baseman Kris Bryant and shortstop Trevor Story. The Mariners are also interested in trading for Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman.

If Dipoto were able to sign Bryant or Story or both, that would obviously impact the roles of Frazier and Toro. With J.P. Crawford locked in at shortstop, the Mariners would move Story to second base. Toro’s natural position is third base and his defense is considered well below average at second base. Frazier has played third base in his career and can also play in the outfield. Either one or both could be moved into super utility roles based on any acquisitions.

Don’t underestimate the possibility of Frazier never puts on a Mariners uniform. Since he’s a valued player but also in his final year of arbitration eligibility with free agency looming next season, he could be included in package with multiple prospects in a trade for an established player.

If the Mariners were to add a hitter at third base and move Frazier in a trade, they would be cautiously comfortable with Toro as their second baseman. They believe that a focus on the position and continued work with infield guru Perry Hill would elevate his play to something better than adequate with the potential for more given his athleticism. Seattle loves that Toro is a switch-hitter with above-average contact skills.

Toro got off to a torrid start with Seattle, reaching base safely in his first 18 games for the Mariners, posting a .344/.440/.563 slash line with five doubles, three homers, eight RBI. He had 16 hits in his first 10 games with Seattle, batting .432.

But he wilted in the final month of the season. After hitting a memorable grand slam Aug. 31 off Kendall Graveman, Toro posted a .183/.259/.250 slash line with five doubles, a homer, 10 RBI, 10 walks and 18 strikeouts in his final 28 games.

Is turning to Toro as the everyday second baseman the same as giving the job to Long or Moore in the past? Both Long and Moore had similar sample sizes of success leading into their opportunities.

Given the expectations following last year’s success, the need for increased production from the offense and the obvious failures from the position over the past few seasons, second base should no longer be an experiment with an unproven player.

Current Mariners second base depth chart:

MLB: Adam Frazier, Abraham Toro

Class AAA Tacoma: Donnie Walton, Sam Haggerty

Class AA Arkansas: Kaden Polocovich, Jose Caballero, Joe Rizzo

High-A Everett: Joseph Rosa, Justin Lavey

Low-A Modesto: Cesar Izturis Jr.

Arizona Complex League: Luis Chevalier