The Mariners will have an afternoon start for their first playoff game since 2001.
Game 1 of the three-game American League Wild Card series between the Mariners and Blue Jays is scheduled to start at 1:07 p.m. PT Friday in Toronto, MLB announced Wednesday morning.
The game will air on ESPN.
Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) will start for the Mariners in Game 1.
Right-hander Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24) has been announced as the Game 1 starter for the Blue Jays.
Game 2 on Saturday is also scheduled for a 1:07 p.m. PT start (4:07 p.m. in Toronto), also on ESPN.
If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for a 11:07 a.m. PT start Sunday. That game will air on ABC.
