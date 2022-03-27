Mariners 7, Athletics 1, at Hohokam Stadium (Mesa, Arizona)

Notable

The attention Sunday was on pitching prospects Matt Brash and George Kirby, who turned in excellent performances, but it was also a very productive day for the offense.

Adam Frazier had three hits, including a double, Eugenio Suarez hit his first home run of the spring and Ty France had a pair of hits.

“Offensively, this is kind of the first time we have seen the lineup play together and it’s fun to watch,” said Servais, whose team improved to 4-3-2. “(Suarez) hits a homer, great day by Frazier, Ty France did what he does and (Mitch) Haniger has been squaring it up. We controlled the strike zone all day. … We didn’t chase against a very good pitcher (Frankie Montas).”

The Mariners made several roster moves Sunday. Infielder Kevin Padlo was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma, outfielder Alberto Rodriguez was optioned to high Class A Everett and outfielders Forrest Wall and Marcus Wilson, infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty, catcher Josh Morgan and right-handed pitcher Asher Wojciechowski were reassigned to the minor-league camp.

Player of the game

Second baseman Adam Frazier, who had hits in his first three at-bats and raised his spring batting average to .462 (6 of 13)

Quotable

“That was the best game of the spring, for me. I thought we did an outstanding job of dominating the strike zone all day, starting with the two young studs (Brash and Kirby) we ran out to pitch.” — Mariners manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners host the Texas Rangers on Monday afternoon in Peoria. Left-hander Robbie Ray, who won the AL Cy Young Award for Toronto last season before signing in the offseason with the Mariners, gets his second start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Andres Munoz, Paul Sewald and Drew Steckenrider. Texas is scheduled to start right-hander Glenn Otto. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. The game will have a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM and mariners.com. Fans with MLB TV subscriptions can stream the Mariners telecast.

Box score

