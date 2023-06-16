The first inning of Bryan Woo’s first major-league start, June 3 at Texas, could not have gone much worse.

The first inning of Woo’s first start at T-Mobile Park, in contrast, could not have been much better Friday night.

Flashing a 97-mph fastball and an improved slider, the Mariners’ 23-year-old rookie right-hander needed just 12 pitches to retire the top of the Chicago White Sox lineup.

Woo was hit hard in his debut against the Rangers two weeks ago, surrendering six runs on seven hits in just two innings.

He rebounded nicely last week in San Diego, allowing two runs and striking out seven over 4 2/3 innings.

Advertising

He was even better at the start Friday night, retiring the White Sox in order through the first three innings, striking out four on 36 pitches (28 strikes).

“For him, do what you do best,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said Friday afternoon. “… Lean on what got you here, and that is a good fastball and getting it into the strike zone. He’s got a really good arm, and he’s got good life on the fastball, and getting that secondary pitch is really important.”

Woo was called up from Class AA Arkansas after Marco Gonzales was placed on the injured list with a left forearm strain.

Gonzales’ timeline is uncertain, and it’s unclear too just how long the Mariners plan to have Woo in the rotation.

They do plan to take it easy with him.

Woo had Tommy John surgery in 2021 and didn’t make his professional debut until June 2022.

He logged just 57 innings in total in 2022, and he’s already approaching that number this season (entering Friday with just over 50 innings pitched between the majors and minors).

Advertising

“We’re not looking to extend him,” Servais said. “This is a guy who has not pitched a lot of innings, bulk innings, in a professional season, so we do need to be aware of those things.”

As has been the case with their other young pitchers — Logan Gilbert and George Kirby the past couple years, and fellow rookie Bryce Miller this season — Servais said it’s important that the Mariners continue to push Woo to develop and grow as a pitcher. He’s not a finished product just because he’s reached the big leagues.

“Just the value of the debrief after every outing and how we talk about pitching here and what’s going to allow him to be successful,” Servais said. “It’s taking that [information] into a bullpen session leading into his next start and being around the other starters, Logan and George and now Bryce that he can lean on. There’s a lot of knowledge to be gained even when you’re not out there throwing pitches. You have to continue to develop, no question.”

Mariners celebrate Pride Night

The Mariners continued their Pride Week celebration before and after Friday’s game.

Tacoma native Steve Marose, who served two years in prison for being a gay officer in the Air Force in the late 1980s, drew a warm ovation from the crowd after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday’s game.

Seattle native Sofia Da Silva, the current Miss Olympics, sang the national anthem before the game. Da Silva is one of the first people in the LGBTQ+ community to be crowned by the Miss America organization.

After the game, the Mariners hosted a pride-themed fireworks show.

The Mariners also pledged to donate $5 of every ticket sold from two games this week to the GSBA Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to LGBTQ+ and allied students who exhibit leadership potential and strong academic abilities.