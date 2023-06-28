Bryan Woo will make his next scheduled start Monday, back home in the Bay Area when the Mariners open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

Born and raised in Oakland, Woo figures to have many family and friends in attendance for his first major-league start back in the Bay Area.

Beyond that, Woo’s availability for the Mariners is uncertain, leaving the No. 5 spot in the Mariners’ starting rotation in flux for the second half of the season.

“We’ve talked about different options and where we go,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “… Those discussions are going on right now.”

The Mariners’ starting pitching depth, widely seen as the strength of the organization to open the year, has been severely tested with injuries to Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales, and the ineffectiveness of Chris Flexen (who was designated for assignment Tuesday).

Contributions from Woo and fellow rookie Bryce Miller, both called up straight from Class AA, have exceeded all reasonable expectations.

“I can’t say enough about what Bryan and Bryce have done filling in,” general manager Justin Hollander said.

The 23-year-old Woo, coming off Tommy John surgery in April 2021, pitched 57 innings in the minor leagues in 2022, his first season of pro ball.

In 14 starts this year — nine at Class AA Arkansas and five with the Mariners — he’s already exceeded his innings total of 2022. In 2023, he’s now at 66 2/3 innings after five innings against the Nationals on Tuesday night.

Hollander said the Mariners don’t have a specific innings limit in mind for Woo, but he obviously won’t be throwing 150 innings this season. Even 100 innings might be a stretch, leading to the likely possibility Woo will have to be shut down completely at some point this summer.

Miller, in his first full season of pro ball last year, threw a combined 133 2/3 innings across three stops in the minors. So he’s already proven he can handle a larger workload, but the Mariners will still keep close tabs on him going forward.

“It’s incumbent upon them to be as efficient as possible in the innings they have so we can get them through five- and six-inning outings at a reasonable pitch count,” Hollander said. “Because we’re not just purely measuring innings; we’re measuring stressful innings (and) how hard they’re working in any given outing.

“We’re also going to have to be creative as we go with off days and understanding there’s a certain limit to what you can do there. There may be a point where we have to shut one of them down because they just have reached a point where it’s too big of a stretch on their innings.”

Relaying signs mischief?

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh called out the Nationals’ Jeimer Candelario on the field Tuesday night for using hand signals to relay pitching signs from second base to teammate Joey Meneses in the batter’s box.

The Mariners suspected the Nationals were stealing pitch grips out of Woo’s hands as he can into the stretch.

“You can relay signs from second, but just be a little less obvious,” Raleigh said after the game Tuesday. “I just felt like they’re being a little too obvious with it. But it is on our pitchers. They gotta be better at covering up. Woo is young. But we were noticing stuff (Monday) as well.”

Candelario, in an interview with Washington reporters, insisted he wasn’t relaying signs.

“No shot. It’s too obvious, me doing that,” he said, via Mark Zuckerman of MASN. “How am I going to do the signs like that? I’m not that guy. I’m trying to go a little back until the pitcher goes home. After that, I do my secondary lead. I want to be able to score.”