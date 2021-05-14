The list of Mariners on the injured list reached double figures a week ago. It grew to a dozen on Friday afternoon when infielder Ty France and first baseman were placed on the 10-day injured list.

White suffered a strained left hip flexor while making a tough diving stop on a ground ball in ninth inning of Friday’s loss to Cleveland. France met with team doctors before the game and was diagnosed with left wrist inflammation.

The Mariners recalled infielders Donovan Walton and Jack Mayfield from Triple-A Tacoma to take their place on the roster. Walton and Mayfield were with the Rainiers in Salt Lake City. They flew out early Friday morning, arrived at the stadium just before the pregame workouts. Because both players are fully vaccinated, they only had to pass a rapid COVID-19 test as part of the intake protocols.

This is the third time this season that White will miss games. He suffered a mild left quad strain early in the season and missed a few games but didn’t go on the IL. He also missed a handful of games while going on the bereavement list with the passing of his grandfather.

“It’s pretty hot and barking on him,” manager Scott Servais said pregame. “He’s getting more tests.”

White is putting up suboptimal numbers at the plate, posting a .144/.202/.439 slash line with three doubles, two homers, nine RBIS, six walks and 31 strikeouts and 104 plate appearances. He had started to hit the ball harder in the past few games, but now he’ll be out at least 10 days.

France has been mired in a horrendous slump since April 19 when he was hit on the right forearm by a 98-mph fastball from Dustin May. He suffered a nasty contusion on the forearm, but didn’t miss any games following the injury. The injury that forced him to the IL was on the left wrist so it’s difficult to see those as related.

France had a .311/.411/.525 slash line with four doubles, three homers, 10 RBI, seven walks and 18 strikeouts in 17 games and 73 plate appearances before the injury.

Since then, he has a .157/.263/.229 slash line with five doubles, four RBIs, nine walks and 14 strikeouts in 80 plate appearances and 20 games. He has just three hits in his last 56 plate appearances.

He wasn’t officially placed on the injured list until about an hour before game time. Servais said that France was getting checked out by doctors.

Mayfield, 30 was claimed off waivers from the Angels on April 27. He had played in two games with Los Angeles before being designated for assignment.

Mayfield, 30, played in two games for the Angels this season, going 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. He was signed as undrafted free agent by the Astros in 2013 and worked his way up the ladder in the talented Houston system, eventually debuting in May of 2019.

He played in 47 games over parts of two seasons for Houston, posting a .170/.198/.283 slash line with six doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, three walks and 30 strikeouts. In 2019, he had 26 doubles, 26 homers with 79 RBI with Round Rock at the Triple-A level.

Walton, 26, had a .313/.371/.375 slash line with two doubles, four RBI and two walks in seven games with Triple-A Tacoma this season. He can play multiple positions and is a solid base runner.

Neither Mayfield nor Walton has played first base, but both are middle infielders that could probably player there if needed. It’s appears that Jose Marmolejos will see the bulk of the time at first base.

Servais also mentioned that Dylan Moore is capable of handling first base if needed.

