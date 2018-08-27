Gonzales has muscular strain in his neck. Outfielder Guillermo Heredia was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma to take his spot on the roster.

SAN DIEGO — The frustrating month of August for left-hander Marco Gonzales has now taken him to the 10-day disabled list.

The Mariners announced they had placed Gonzales on the disabled list due to a muscular strain in his neck on Monday afternoon despite not having a game. They did it that way so they could retroactive the move to August 23 when Gonzales last pitched. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, there is a five-day limit to back date a stint on the disabled list.

Gonzales was slated to start on Wednesday afternoon to close out the two-game series with the Padres. The Mariners will have re-adjust their rotation. They could bring back James Paxton from the 10-day disabled list, but their plan was to let Paxton throw a bullpen session on Tuesday and then pitch in the ultra-important series with the A’s this weekend in Oakland.

Gonzales is 12-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 25 starts for Seattle this season. He’s struck out 128 batters and walked 25 in 145 2/3 innings pitched. For a stretch, he was one of Seattle’s most effective starters. Over 17 starts from April 24 to July 29, Gonzales posted an 11 -3 record in 17 starts with a 2.72 ERA. But as his overall innings total began to build up to numbers he’d never reached in his professional career, Gonzales started to show signs of fatigue. In his last four starts, he’s 0-4 with a 10.35 ERA. The Mariners tried offset that by giving him an extra three days of rest before his last outing.

Heredia re-joins the Mariners after being sent down on Aug. 19 to make room for Ben Gamel. He played in five games, notching three hits and stealing two bases. The addition of another position player will come in useful in the National League park.