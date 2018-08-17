Gordon Beckham was brought up from Class AAA Tacoma to fill Segura's spot on the active roster.

The Mariners will be without shortstop Jean Segura for the first game of the series vs. the Dodgers, if not more.

The team placed Segura on the paternity list on Friday afternoon with his wife going into labor.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Mariners selected the minor league contract of Gordon Beckham from Class AAA Tacoma. To make room for Beckham on the 40-man roster, outfielder John Andreoli was designated for assignment.

A player may stay on the paternity list for a total of three days, but can return at any time.

Segura is hitting .314 (148 for 471) with a .781 on-base plus slugging percentage, 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 56 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Over his last seven games, he’s hitting .452 (14 for 31) with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Beckham, 31, has spent mot of the season with Tacoma this season, hitting .311 (96 for 309) with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 49 RBI with a .411 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage (.890 OPS).

Andreoli, 28, was signed as a minor league free agent this offseason. He had three brief stints with Seattle, but spent most of the season in Tacoma. In 89 games, he was .287 (94 for 327) with 54 runs, 18 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 36 RBI, 55 walks, 19 stolen bases and a .397 on-base percentage.