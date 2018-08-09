The Mariners recalled right-handers Casey Lawrence and Nick Rumbelow from Tacoma

HOUSTON — The Mariners made a pair of roster moves to bring in fresh and healthy relievers for the four-game series with the Astros.

As expected, Seattle placed right-hander Sam Tuivailala on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right Achilles. He suffered the injury in a rundown in Wednesday’s 11-7 loss to the Rangers. The Mariners also optioned right-hander Chasen Bradford to Class AAA Tacoma after throwing multiple innings in the loss.

Seattle recalled right-handers Casey Lawrence and Nick Rumbelow to take their spots in the bullpen.

Lawrence, 30, is in his fourth stint with the Mariners this season (also: 3/31-4/9, 5/4-6 and 7/13-28). Overall this season, he’s 0-0 with an 8.16 ERA (13 ER, 14.1 IP) in 7 games. In 12 starts with AAA Tacoma, Lawrence was 7-3 with a 2.75 ERA (24 ER, 78.2 IP) and a WHIP of 1.042. He earned the win for the Rainiers in his most recent appearance (Aug. 4), pitching 5.0 innings and allowing only 1 run on 3 hits with 6 strikeouts.

Rumbelow, 26, is in his third stint with Seattle this year (also: 6/14-22, 7/4-12). Nick has no record in 8 games with the Mariners in 2018, striking out 8 in 10.1 IP while allowing 9 earned runs (8.16 ERA). The 6-foot, 190-pound right-hander has made 10 relief appearances for Tacoma this season, recording 1 save while posting a 2.25 ERA (3 ER, 12.0 IP). He split the 2017 season between AA Trenton and AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees system, where he was a combined 5-1 with 6 saves and a 1.12 ERA (5 ER, 40.1 IP) in 25 relief appearances.