The Mariners recalled right-handers Casey Lawrence and Nick Rumbelow from Tacoma

HOUSTON — The Mariners made a pair of roster moves to bring in fresh and healthy relievers for the four-game series with the Astros.

As expected, Seattle placed right-hander Sam Tuivailala on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right Achilles. He suffered the injury in a rundown in Wednesday’s 11-7 loss to the Rangers. The Mariners also optioned right-hander Chasen Bradford to Class AAA Tacoma after pitching on Tuesday and Wednesday and not being available for a few days.

Seattle recalled right-handers Casey Lawrence and Nick Rumbelow to take their spots in the bullpen.

Tuivailala flew back to Seattle on Wednesday night. He was supposed to meet with team doctors on Thursday and undergo more extensive tests.

“I haven’t heard anything on it yet,” Servais said. “I don’t want to get out ahead of the doctors. I’m hoping for the best. I really like what he brings. It’s an electric arm. He’s a guy still relatively new to pitching being a converted guy and understanding how his stuff all works. The big thing when you bring a guy in, you don’t try to do too much stuff with him too soon. I think our pitching coaches were getting to the point of ‘ok, we’ve seen this guy four or five times, what can we add, what can we subtract, how do we get him a better plan to attack lefties.’ There’s a lot of upside there to like. I’m excited for his future. I just hope the foot isn’t too serious.”

Lawrence, 30, is in his fourth stint with the Mariners this season. Overall this season, he’s got an 8.16 ERA (13 ER, 14.1 IP) in seven appearances. He has been working mostly as a starter for Tacoma. In 12 starts with the Rainiers, Lawrence was 7-3 with a 2.75 ERA (24 ER, 78.2 IP).

Rumbelow, 26, is in his third stint with the Mariners this season. He has an 7.84 ERA in eight appearances. With the Rainiers, he’s posted a 2.35 ERA with a save in 10 relief appearances.