A bullpen that was already without two key relievers due to COVID-19 will now be without its best reliever for an unknown amount of time.

About an hour before Sunday’s series finale against the Padres, right-hander Kendall Graveman was placed on the injured list and right-hander Wyatt Mills was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma.

Mariners manager Scott Servais, who can’t comment on specifics of any COVID-related absence, could only say that Graveman was placed on the COVID injured list.

Graveman joins fellow right-handers Drew Steckenrider and Will Vest on the COVID IL. After the initial confirmation of four players placed on the COVID IL on Friday, the Mariners were able to activate Robert Dugger and Anthony Misiewicz from the COVID list after they tested negative and had already received the first of two vaccination injections.

Graveman has yet to allow a run in 14 appearances and 16 2/3 innings. He has struck out 17 batters with just three walks while also notching five saves.

Mills was optioned to Tacoma on Saturday and pitched in Sunday’s loss, allowing a run on a hit with two strikeouts. He’s pitched in seven games for the Mariners this season, allowing nine earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

The Mariners have 15 players on the injured list, including 11 players that were on the opening-day roster.

But that number could be reduced by one with infielder Ty France expected to be activated from the IL at some point during the upcoming three-game series in Oakland. France hit off the velocity machine in San Diego and had no issue with his strained left wrist.

Notes

Jarred Kelenic was out of the starting lineup for the first time since being called up May 13. The off day was planned by Servais to give the rookie a day to catch his breath.

In his first nine games, Kelenic has a .139/.205/.278 slash line with two doubles, a homer, three RBI, a stolen base, two walks and eight strikeouts.

“Jarred is a very intense player, and I don’t think he’s all that frustrated,” Servais said. “I think he’s used to getting a lot of hits, and those aren’t coming his way. But he’s in a good spot. I actually just met with him this morning and talked to him a little bit about where he’s at and some of the things that he’s learning. And I do think he’s going to be just fine, there’s no question there.”