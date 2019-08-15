DETROIT — A perfect storm of an upper body workout, too many pitches while warming up in an inning that wouldn’t end and previous shoulder issues sent right-handed reliever Brandon Brennan back to the injured list Thursday with shoulder inflammation.

The first of what is expected to be many prospects to join the team at the end of the season arrived at Comerica Park to take his place on the roster.

Hard-throwing left-hander Taylor Guilbeau, who was one of three pitchers acquired at the MLB trade deadline from the Nationals in exchange for Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland, had his minor league contract selected and was added to the 40-man and active roster.

When he steps on the mound, Guilbeau, 26, will be making his big league debut. He will be the 62nd player and the 40th pitcher used by the Mariners this season. The record of players used 64 by the 2014 Rangers.

Guilbeau has been pitching for Class AAA Tacoma since being acquired. He’s got 1.80 ERA with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings pitched over five appearances. He’s rated as the No. 22 prospect in the Mariners organization by MLB Pipeline.

Brennan pitched in three games after returning from the injured list on Aug. 6. He missed 42 games already this season with a shoulder strain. He exited his appearance on Tuesday night after throwing just two pitches and feeling fatigue in his shoulder. Brennan had worked out earlier in the day, threw before the game and then threw 30 pitches in the bullpen while waiting to come into the game.