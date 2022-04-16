The Mariners will be without outfielder Mitch Haniger for at least five days, if not longer, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Manager Scott Servais made the announcement Saturday afternoon as position players were filing onto the field for a pregame workout.

“Mitch is going to go on the COVID IL,” Servais said. “He’s got some symptoms and tested positive. We’ll be without him for a few days and hopefully no new symptoms and he clears tests here. I think five days is the kind of a minimum you have to be out. We’ll continue to test him and hopefully get him back as soon as we can.”

Haniger wasn’t feeling well following the Mariners’ 11-1 win in the home opener over the Houston Astros. He took a home COVID test early Saturday morning, which came back positive, and it was verified with a second test later at T-Mobile Park.

“Not great news,” Servais said. “But you have to deal with this stuff. It’s everywhere and you are starting to see it cropping up a little bit around the league and now it’s in our clubhouse.”

Haniger had played in all eight of the Mariners game this season, posting a .176/.200/.471 slash line with a double, three homers, seven RBI, a walk and nine strikeouts.

Servais wasn’t aware of any contact tracing absences based with Haniger and his teammates.

“I don’t know how that all works out,” Servais said. “I know he has to report the contact tracing stuff like if you’ve been within six feet of somebody for 15 consecutive minutes or something like that,. I think that kind of one of the stipulations that identifies whether you’re in close contact with somebody. We’ll just have to wait and see how all that comes back.”

Jarred Kelenic served as the starting right field in Haniger’s place while Eugenio Suarez moved from third base to designated hitter with Abraham Toro added to the lineup and starting at third base.

The Mariners recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Class AAA Tacoma to take Haniger’s spot on the roster. He will serve as the back-up utility infielder with Dylan Moore likely serving as the extra outfielder when needed.

Over the last week, a handful of Major League Baseball players have tested positive for COVID-19, including Mets regulars Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo. MLB greatly rescinded its COVID guidelines and policies but is still maintaining a COVID injured list that doesn’t have a minimum number of days required. Players are not required to undergo tests whether they are vaccinated or not.