BALTIMORE — With Kyle Lewis still experiencing symptoms of a concussion, the Mariners were forced to place him on the seven-day concussion injured list before Wednesday night’s game vs. the Orioles.

Seattle activated infielder Abraham Toro from the 10-day injured list to take Lewis’ spot on the roster.

The move wasn’t unexpected. Manager Scott Servais indicated it was a strong possibility before Tuesday’s 10-0 win over the Orioles.

Lewis suffered the injury on Saturday at T-Mobile Park when Houston’s Jose Urquidy unleashed a wayward slider that didn’t break. As Lewis tried to get out of the way, his helmet started to come off. The ball hit off his left shoulder and then struck him behind the ear where his helmet had previously been.

He remained in the game and ran the bases, going from first to third on Taylor Trammell’s double to right field and scoring on Ty France’s single. But he was later lifted for a pinch-hitter.

The Mariners scratched Lewis from the starting lineup before Sunday’s game. The hope was that keeping him off the field and a day off on Monday would help him feel better. But he still wasn’t feeling well Tuesday morning.

“He’s still got some symptoms,” Servais said. “I think coming off that, it really truly is a day at a time there. I have not talked to him today. I’m just giving him some space and time obviously he’s not going to play here for a few days. We’ll see where that takes us. He did have some symptoms and that’s why you get put on the concussion IL. Hopefully it clears up here soon.”

Because he hasn’t played in a game since Saturday, the Mariners were able to make the IL stint retroactive to Sunday, meaning he’s eligible to return in four days. He will have to pass concussion protocols and testing before the Mariners can activate him from the injured list.

After missing the first 43 games of this season while still recovering from surgery that ended his 2021 season, Lewis played in four games for the Mariners, tallying four hits, including homers in his last two games played.

Toro suffered a sprained left shoulder in a collision with Adam Frazier on a pop fly on May 21 at Fenway Park. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the following day. He played in a pair of games with High-A Everett on a rehab assignment, going 2 for 4. In 38 games this season, Toro has totaled 135 plate appearances, posting a .179/.237/.366 slash line with five doubles, six homers, 13 RBI, nine walks and 17 strikeouts.

