The debate over Jesse Winker’s place on the Mariners’ postseason roster is over.

Winker, the Mariners’ left fielder, was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday morning because of a neck strain. He will miss at least the first two rounds of the American League playoffs, should the Mariners advance.

The Mariners’ biggest offensive addition in the offseason, Winker has been a disappointment this year, hitting .219 with 14 home runs, 53 RBIs and a .688 OPS.

In a news release announcing the roster move, the Mariners described Winker’s injury as a cervical disc bulge.

“The issue with his neck is not going to allow him to get out and play and it looks like it’s going to be an issue going forward,” manager Scott Servais said.

“He had an issue that was going on. It came up here about 3-4 days ago. Was hoping it was going to calm down and get him in there yesterday in one of the games. … He did have an MRI this morning and there is an issue there, a disc issue in the back of his neck. Hope it’s nothing too serious but it’s there and we need to have a healthy team. You’ve got to have guys that can go out and play.”

Taylor Trammell was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma to take Winker’s roster spot.

The Mariners will open their AL Wild Card series against the Blue Jays in Toronto. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. PT for an ESPN broadcast.

Teams don’t have to officially announce their postseason rosters until Friday morning.

Winker’s place on the postseason roster had been in question in recent weeks.

Winker, 29, has hit .199 in the second half of the season, with six homers and 18 RBIs his last 51 games.

Beyond that, he has struggled defensively in left field.

Winker’s IL placement comes a day after the Mariners lost super utility man Sam Haggerty to a groin injury. It is unlikely Haggerty will be able to return for any of the playoffs.

