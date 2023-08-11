The Mariners will be without their most valuable player for at least a week.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list, retroactive to Thursday.

Seattle recalled infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma to take Crawford’s place on the active roster.

Haggerty was held out of Tacoma’s game on Thursday at Cheney Stadium as the Mariners awaited the results of the Crawford’s concussion tests.

Crawford suffered the concussion early in Wednesday’s win over the Padres. He collided with third baseman Eugenio Suarez while they both tried to field a ground ball off the bat of Fernando Tatis Jr.

Replays showed Crawford’s jaw hitting Suarez’s shoulder, knocking him to the ground. He remained in the game after talking with an athletic trainer and manager Scott Servais. But a few innings later, he started to feel the effects of the collision, and the Mariners removed him from the game.

