PEORIA, Ariz. — Reliever Tony Zych, who has appeared in 70 games for the Mariners over the past three seasons, was placed on waivers Saturday for the purpose of unconditional release.

The decision to cut Zych, 27, was a surprise, but he has yet to pitch this spring. Zych ended last season on the disabled list because of a flexor-bundle strain and had been working back slowly from that injury.

Last season, the hard-throwing Zych appeared in 45 games for the Mariners, compiling a 6-3 record with a 2.66 ERA, striking out 35 in 40 2/3 innings. His departure leaves the Mariners with 39 on their 40-man roster.

In other roster moves on Saturday, pitchers Andrew Moore and Nick Rumbelow were optioned to Triple A Tacoma, and pitcher Johendi Jiminian was reassigned to minor-league camp. That leaves the Mariners with 52 players in major-league camp, 16 of them non-roster invitees.

Rumbelow, acquired from the Yankees in an offseason trade, has been bothered all camp by a neck injury.

“When we acquired him, we were really excited about what he could do in our bullpen,’’ Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Coming into this camp, we thought he had a realistic shot to make our team out of camp. But the injury took him off course. We need to get him healthy and I definitely think he’ll help us at some point.”

Assessing the battle for the final spots in the bullpen, Servais said that Dan Altavilla has had a good spring, and also mentioned Chasen Bradford, who pitched 28 games with the Mets last year, and Casey Lawrence, who appeared in 23 games for the Mariners last year.

“We still have competition there with a few guys,’’ he said. “We have time and we’ll see how it plays out here the next couple weeks.”

Ichiro likely to debut Sunday

It appears likely that Ichiro will make his Cactus League debut on Sunday, when the Mariners host the Reds in a day game in Peoria. The final decision was to be made after Saturday’s workout, but Servais said, “He’ll probably get two or three at-bats tomorrow (Sunday) and go from there.”

Ichiro faced live pitching for the first time on Friday, hitting off Nick Vincent and spraying line drives.

“You know who he looks like? Ichiro,’’ said Servais with a laugh. “He looks like Ichiro. He’s anxious to get going and get comfortable, facing some live pitching. It’s been great.”

Mitch Haniger, who also faced Vincent, makes his first Cactus League start Saturday against the Reds. Haniger has been battling a sore hand. Nelson Cruz was originally in the lineup at DH but has been under the weather and was scratched.

Erasmo, Felix updates

After seeing the doctor on Friday, Erasmo Ramirez was cleared to play catch on Saturday as he recovers from a lat strain.

“He’s excited to start building arm strength and getting on the program,’’ Servais said. “Hopefully that goes well and we keep progressing from there.”

Ramirez is highly unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, but the Mariners are holding out hope he’ll be available when they need a fifth starter about two weeks into the season.

Felix Hernandez was to play catch again on Saturday after taking Friday off. He was hit by a line drive on his pitching elbow on Feb. 26.

“It was kind of his idea to take a day off yesterday, which isn’t typical Felix, which means he’s getting a little wiser, smarter, as he gets older,’’ Servais said. “I think our training staff wanted him to. He originally said no. But he took a day yesterday.”

The plan is for Hernandez to stretch out to 125 feet or so on Saturday, “and if it goes well today, maybe one more day of long toss and then get him on a mound. A bullpen or two, and see where we’re at from there.

“As far as the timetable, he’s still got time. Whether it’s that first series, opening day, whatever. I haven’t looked at a schedule and broke it all down. One thing Felix has always done — we didn’t want to do it in this camp, but he’s always been able to ramp it up. We’ve tried to get away from that. This one was out of our control. But he does feel good. We’ll see how the long toss goes in the next day or two.”

Servais said he has not yet ruled out Hernandez for Opening Day.