After taking a second fastball off his helmet in the span of six days, Dylan Moore was forced to the seven-day concussion injured list and his season is done.

The latest incident was a 92-mph fastball from Houston reliever Brandon Bielak in Monday’s win over the Astros. Moore remained in the game, but further testing Tuesday forced him to the injured list, ending his season.

Last Wednesday, Moore took at 99-mph fastball off his helmet against the Giants.

Seattle recalled outfielder Jake Fraley to take Moore’s spot on the roster.

Infielder Ty France is expected to see the bulk of the time at second base in place of Moore.