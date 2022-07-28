HOUSTON — The Mariners were forced to put right-handed reliever Diego Castillo on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to July 26) with shoulder inflammation on Thursday morning before the big four-game series with Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Seattle recalled right-hander Matt Brash from Class AAA Tacoma to take Castillo’s place. Brash actually never joined the Rainiers even though he was optioned to Tacoma on July 25 when George Kirby was re-added to the starting rotation.

“It’s nothing too serious,” Servais said of Castillo’s shoulder. “He has had an MRI. It’s just a situation with where we are — and again, I go back to that 13-pitcher rule — if that rule wasn’t in place, Diego probably wouldn’t be on the IL. I do think he’d probably be back here five or six days. But the situation we’re in on this road trip playing in smaller ballparks here and in New York, you need to have everybody available. So that’s why we made the move there. I fully expect to be back and ready to go when that IL stint is up.”

Castillo struggled in his previous outing on July 25. He was unable to close out a win over the Rangers. He gave up two hits and walked one while allowing a run in the ninth inning. Servais had to bring in Erik Swanson to finish the game. Castillo showed minimal command and just looked out of sync.

“The first time out after the All-Star break, he threw when we were down in one of the early games in the Houston series and it wasn’t real crisp,” Servais said. “He got through that inning. The other night … just didn’t look right. He came on after that game and mentioned something to our trainers. He did not want to go on the IL and we did not want to put him on IL. That’s why we waited through the Rangers series to kind of see where he was at here. He just didn’t think he’d be able to post tonight. So that’s why we had to make a move.”

Castillo posted a 6-1 record with four saves, three holds and a 0.81 ERA in 21 appearances leading up to the All-Star break.

After starting the season in the Mariners rotation and struggling, Brash, 24, has shown promise in his return to the Mariners in his new role as a reliever.

He’s appeared in five games out of the bullpen, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.38 ERA with six strikeouts and four walks in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Vive la France

Ty France was back in the starting lineup on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s game with a sore left wrist.

While it became noticeable that he was in pain during his at-bats in Tuesday’s game vs. the Rangers, France actually tweaked the wrist while making a fantastic diving catch on Kole Calhoun’s hard line drive on Monday.

“Remember last year, when I dived for a ball and (injured) it, it was kind of the same thing,” France said before Thursday’s game. “I dived and it didn’t feel right. And the swings the next day didn’t feel great. I felt it on every swing.”

A year ago, France made a similar diving attempt while playing second base in Houston. He rolled up on the wrist and tweaked it. He tried to play through the pain and struggled at the plate in the games that followed. He eventually had to go on the injured list for 10 days.

“That time I felt a pop in it,” he said. “This time wasn’t quite as bad.”

France did his normal hitting routine on Thursday and was ready to go back in the lineup.

“The day off helped,” he said. “I just hit in the cage and I felt fine.”

The plan is to monitor any soreness moving forward and try to be preventive.

“I will keep an eye on it,” France said. “And I probably should try and avoid landing on it.”