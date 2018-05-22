Daniel Vogelbach was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma to take Gordon's place on the roster.

OAKLAND — The Mariners will be without their leadoff hitter and catalyst to their offense for at least 10 days, if not more.

Hours before they were set to open a quick one-city, three-game road trip in Oakland, the team announced it had placed second baseman/outfielder Dee Gordon on the disabled list with a “fractured right great toe.” They replaced him on the roster by recalling first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from Class AAA Tacoma.

The disabled list stint is retroactive to May 21.

Gordon originally injured his big toe when he fouled a ball of his foot in Toronto on May 9. He’s tried to play through the pain since then, with manager Scott Servais giving him a day off against the Blue Jays. But in Sunday’s extra-inning win over the Tigers, he was noticeably favoring the foot after a sprint to shallow right field where he tried to make a diving catch on a pop fly and also running the bases. Gordon scored the game-winning run from second, but was in obvious pain.

It’s is a big loss for Seattle’s lineup that features an ailing Nelson Cruz and a missing Robinson Cano. Gordon is hitting .304 (56 for 184) with a .330 on-base percentage, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 RBI and league-leading 16 stolen bases in 45 games this season. The Mariners are 23-10 in games where Gordon reaches base at least once in a game.

The move to recall Vogelbach is curious because it limits the Mariners defensively. But with Cruz still battling a bruised foot and also bruised elbow, Vogelbach could see some time at designated hitter and definitely be used as a pinch-hitter. His stay could be temporary as well. The Mariners could be using him for this series and then readjust their roster for the upcoming 10-game homestand starting on Friday.