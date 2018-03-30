The Mariners recalled David Freitas from Class AAA Tacoma to replace him on the roster

Mike Zunino had hoped to play on Saturday. That won’t happen. And he won’t play next Saturday either.

What was first hoped to be a minor issue in his side is now a trip to disabled list. The Mariners announced they had placed their starting catcher on the 10-day disabled list on Friday afternoon with a left oblique strain and recalled catcher David Freitas from Class AAA Tacoma.

The move is retroactive to March 27 since he didn’t play in Thursday night’s season opener at Safeco Field.

Zunino first felt the discomfort in his final swing of batting practice during the Mariners’ workout on Wednesday. He was scratched from the lineup before batting practice on Thursday night with Mike Marjama stepping in ably as the catcher. The Mariners and Zunino hoped and believed that it was just minor stiffness and he would play on Saturday. He went in for treatment on Friday to prepare to play.

This is the second time Zunino has been placed on the disabled list in his career. The previous time came when he suffered a broken hamate bone in 2013.

Freitas, 29, competed for the back-up catching spot along with Mike Marjama this spring. He was claimed off waivers in the offseason from the Braves. He hit .238 in 11 games this spring.