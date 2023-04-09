CLEVELAND — As he sat down in the dugout ready for his pregame media session, Scott Servais squinted a little as he looked out at the two pitchers playing catch in the outfield of Progressive Field on bright and cloudless Sunday morning. The two right-handers would be joining his bullpen to fill needed spots — one open because of injury and another open due to poor performance.

He didn’t have these conversations and concerns last season about his pitching staff.

“Last year was an abnormality,” he said.

The return to normalcy means injuries, inconsistent performance and roster moves.

On Sunday, the Mariners made a handful of moves:

Andres Muñoz , RHP, placed on 15-day Injured List (right deltoid strain, retroactive April 8)

, RHP, placed on 15-day Injured List (right deltoid strain, retroactive April 8) Matt Festa , RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Justin Topa (#48), RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

(#48), RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. JB Bukauskas (#50), RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

(#50), RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Evan White, INF, recalled and placed on 60-day Injured List (left adductor strain).

“This is what happens in baseball,” Servais said. “You’re going to have some guys get a little banged up. I felt good about our depth when we got to spring training and see that play out with guys. Now we’re going to see it play out here at the Major League level. Guys are going to get opportunities and need them to step up.”

The news about Muñoz is obviously the most concerning for the Mariners. The hard-throwing right-hander was been dealing with mild discomfort in his shoulder following his recent outings.

“Andres didn’t have a normal buildup in spring training,” Servais said. “He just hasn’t felt great and the back of his shoulder just been a little sore.”

Muñoz had scans taken on the shoulder on Saturday. He pitched on Friday, working a scoreless inning and striking out a batter. His fastball was still hitting triple digits in the game.

“You see the velocity is still there, but it’s just the crispness to his pitches and how he’s doing it, it hasn’t been easy for him,” Servais said. “We are playing the long game here. We know for us to be really good throughout the course of the season. We need him. I think the decision just given him a couple of weeks downtime now is the right thing to do and let him get back to being kind of what he’s used to being.”

Muñoz’s ability to bounce back after an outing has been an issue. He feels fine on the mound, but has soreness the next few days. With only eight pitchers in the bullpen, the Mariners can’t afford to not have a pitcher available for that time period.

“With how he’s feeling now, it’s pitch and then be down for three or four days and maybe pitch him again,” Servais said. “We just thought that was the best thing to do at this time.”

Right-hander Matt Brash will take over Munoz’s role of pitch in late-inning leverage situations.

Festa, who was a key contributor as a middle-innings reliever last season, has struggled with his command this season. In three games and 3 1/3 innings pitched, he’s walked six batters and has consistently fallen behind in counts.

“HIs command has not been there,” Servais said. “It’s in there. His stuff has been fine. It’s just a matter of controlling counts. He knows that. I met with him this morning and we just need to get him back on track. We need him, but we need the good Matt Festa and right now it’s been a struggle for him to get through innings.”

Topa, 32, has pitched in three games with the Rainiers, allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Acquired this offseason from the Brewers in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Joseph Hernandez, Topa pitched well in spring training and was one of the last players cut.

“He had a great spring,” Servais said. “He made a couple of usage adjustments that we brought to his attention. He went out and he executed it. His last couple outings of spring training I thought were really good. But you have to go off the track record of the guys that we had here last year that did a really nice job of our bullpen, Matt being one of them. Just wasn’t clicking for faster so you know, we’ll go a different direction.”

Bukauskas, 26, has also appeared in three games with Tacoma this season, allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings. He was claimed off waivers by Seattle from Arizona on Jan. 1 and was designated for assignment on Jan. 31.

A former first-round pick in the 2015 draft by the Astros, Bukauskas has plus stuff, but has struggled with injuries and command in his professional career.

“Key thing with JB, he’s gotta get in the strike zone early,” Servais said. “We’ve talked to him and told him, ‘If you want to stay with us all year, throw strike one. If you throw strike one, the results will be pretty good and you’ll be fine. Getting him in that mindset will be critical.”

The roster move with White was to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Bukauskas. White is expected to be out at least two months with a Grade 2 strain.