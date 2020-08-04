An easy target for anger and frustration in the first weeks of this 2020 season, the Mariners’ bullpen for obvious reasons, specifically its suboptimal performance thus far, has suffered much of the blame for the team’s failures and losses.

But on Tuesday night, the bullpen’s role in the Mariners’ fourth consecutive defeat — a somewhat non-distinct 5-3 loss to the Angels — was only to make a game that seemed unlikely to result in a come-from-behind victory for Seattle into an almost certain loss.

When Seattle right-hander Erik Swanson gave up a two-run homer to David Fletcher in the top of the seventh, making it 5-1, the odds of a Mariners’ of victory, which were trending in the wrong direction with each out made, seemed about as likely as fans doing a wave in the empty T-Mobile Park.

And yet, had Swanson not given up those insurance runs to the Angels, Dylan Moore’s solo homer in the bottom of the seventh makes it a one-run game instead of trimming the deficit to three runs. Trying to scratch out one run over the final three innings is certainly more workable than four. And Austin Nola’s bloop single in the eighth inning that made it 5-3 might have been the tying run.

Of course, Angels manager Joe Maddon would have also worked the game differently in terms of reliever usage in later innings if not for that Fletcher homer off of Swanson. Playing the might’ve been game for the Mariners and a change of outcomes would be a little overly optimistic.

So while the bullpen didn’t lose the game for the Mariners, it did influence the outcome in not a good way.

Still, a shaky first inning from rookie starter Justin Dunn, who was welcomed into the Mariners’ “I gave up a homer to Mike Trout” pitching club and also joined a long list of pitchers to serve up a homer to Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, was the bigger issue in the game.

Making his second start of the season, both against the Angels, struggled with his command in the first inning.

To be fair his 2-2 slider on the outside corner to Trout wouldn’t have been called a strike by most umpires. But the pitch also didn’t have its typical bite and Trout reached out and muscle a line drive over the wall in left-center. MLB Statcast had the ball traveling 407 feet at a low angle of 20 degrees. The exit velocity was 107 mph. Not bad for a guy, who had missed the last four games to be home for the birth of his first child, returned and, of course, hit a homer in his first at-bat as a father.

That it came against the Mariners was also fitting since no team has surrendered more homers to the every-year MVP candidate. It was Trout’s 42nd homer of his career vs. Seattle in 157 games. Dunn was the 191st MLB pitcher to allow a homer to Trout during his career.

Dunn seemed unaffected by watching Trout circle the bases and came back to strike out Anthony Rendon for the second out of the inning. However a walk to Brian Goodwin brought Pujols to the plate. Dunn hung a 3-1 breaking ball that Pujols, even with his bat slowing down with each year, will hit hard every time. Pujols’ put the cookie of a pitch into the second level of an empty Edgar’s Cantina for his 659th homer of his illustrious career.

Though he wasn’t crisp, Dunn did work the next three inning scoreless and exited after four innings with three runs allowed on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

The Mariners didn’t do much against Angels starter Andrew Heaney, who worked the first five innings scoreless. Seattle ended his outing with two outs in the sixth. Kyle Seager worked a walk and Austin Nola tripled to left-center for the Mariners’ first run.