Matt Brash spent his Monday afternoon walking around T-Mobile Park, meeting players that would now be his teammates, throwing a little off the bullpen mound and trying to adjust to a whirlwind three days.

On Tuesday, in what will be his first official day in the big leagues, the talented pitching prospect is expected to make his MLB debut with the Mariners. He enters final week of the MLB season with his team trying to win all five remaining games on its schedule in hopes of ending the longest active postseason drought in professional sports.

In a morning interview with ESPN 710, Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander confirmed the team will select Brash’s minor league contract and add him to the 40-man roster and the active roster some time before Seattle’s game vs. the Oakland A’s.

Following another dismal outing from Yusei Kikuchi on Thursday, the Mariners began discussing possible options for a replacement for his next start. When the team announced it had promoted Brash from Class AA Arkansas to Class AAA Tacoma on Friday, it became clear that they were making an alternative plan instead of starting Kikuchi.

The expectation was that Seattle would give Brash that start, particularly when he was seen on the field on Tuesday. But when Tyler Anderson made it just two innings in a brutal start vs. the Angels on Saturday, throwing just 54 pitches, the Mariners were presented with a different alternative plan.

Anderson went to manager Scott Servais and said he wanted to start on Tuesday on short rest since he threw so few pitches on Saturday. The Mariners decided to let Anderson start the game, knowing he’d be on a limited pitch count.

“Tyler’s last time out was shorter and he got roughed up a little bit,” Servais said after Tuesday’s 13-4 win. “Tomorrow would be his typical bullpen day so he’ll start the game. Of course, he will not go 100 pitches. We will be very cautious with him. But that’s where we’ll head tomorrow and then we’ll piece it together after that.”

Hollander said the Mariners felt having Brash available to pitch multiple innings of relief instead of starting him against a veteran A’s lineup might be more beneficial.

Using a fastball that can touch 100 mph and a nasty wipeout slider, Brash has dominated opposing hitters at the High-A and Double-A level.

He was recently added into Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects at No. 99. He appeared in 10 games for High-A Everett, posting a 3-2 record with a save and a 2.55 earned-run average.

He was promoted to Arkansas in mid-July. In 10 starts with the Travelers, he had a 3-2 record with a 2.13 ERA with 80 strikeouts and 23 walks in 55 innings. Opponents had a .162/.249/.237 slash line against him.

Kikuchi was informed about the decision after batting practice.

“I really appreciate how Yusei he handled things,” Servais said. “He was very professional. He understands where the team is at, understands that he has not performed recently like he did in the first half. He still wants to contribute any way he can. He’ll be in the bullpen. If we need to use him out of the bullpen, we will. He was an absolute pro. I can’t say enough about how he handled it. He wasn’t particularly happy, but who would be?”

In his past 14 starts, Kikuchi has posted a 1-6 record with a 6.22 ERA. In 63 2/3 innings, he’s allowed a whopping 80 hits, including 12 homers with 70 strikeouts and 31 walks. Opponents had a .304/.385/.532 slash line against him over that time. Three of his past four outings have lasted three innings or fewer.

It was a decision he probably should’ve seen coming but didn’t.

“He really wants his team to make the playoffs,” Servais said. “And I explained to him, we would not be in this position if he had not pitched the way he did in the first half of the season. It’s a tough one. But I think Tyler gives us the best chance to get off to a good start in the game tomorrow.”